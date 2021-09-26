Florida man flown to U.W. following his bicycle being struck by SUV

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – A 48-year-old man from Florida was taken by medical helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a SUV at 11:19 a.m., Saturday on Highway 33 at the intersection with Peachy Road.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation showed a bicyclist was traveling north on Highway 33 approaching the intersection with Peachy Road. An SUV was traveling west on Peachy Road and was leaving the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 33. The SUV entered the intersection to travel/turn south onto Highway 33 and struck the bicyclist. The front of the bicycle struck the driver’s side of the SUV.

The driver of the bicycle, the 48 year old Florida man, sustained severe injuries and was transported by Marshfield Medical Clinic in Beaver Dam by Beaver Dam paramedics and then flown to UW Hospital in Madison. The bicycle operator was wearing a helmet. The driver, a 52 year old Beaver Dam man and lone occupant, of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Police Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight for Life and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.