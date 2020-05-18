Flotation ring stolen within day of installment at Portage beach

Somebody stole a flotation ring buoy from Silver Lake Beach in Portage within a day of its installment at the lifeguard shack.
Portage Parks and Recreation Department recently purchased two flotation ring buoys for emergency use at the park and intended to install the second one near the fishing pier.
Parks personnel installed the first buoy Thursday and discovered it was missing Friday. The flotation rings cost $68 apiece.
“Due to many circumstances and prior unfortunate events, city officials thought that providing potential life-saving devices at this location would be a benefit to our community,” Police Chief Keith Klafke said regarding past incidents that include the drowning of a 13-year-old boy in Silver Lake in June 2018.
“Unfortunately, to great disappointment, the buoy was stolen within one day of installation. This facility is for all to enjoy safely and we need to take pride in the many resources we have in our city," said Klafke. "The hope is that the buoy is returned promptly so it can be available if an emergency arises.”
Klafke said whoever stole the flotation ring buoy might avoid theft charges if he or she returns the item undamaged.
Silver Lake Beach is open for swimming at your own risk during regular park hours, but due to the public health emergency the city does not yet know when lifeguards will be present at the beach this summer, Parks and Recreation Director Toby Monogue said. The city does not expect the beach will have a lifeguard on site beginning Memorial Day weekend, which was the normal practice prior to the pandemic.
Having no lifeguards at the beach in the early part of the summer was the biggest reason the Parks Department purchased the buoys for public use, Monogue said. The city will now consider installing the second buoy at the lifeguard shack as leaders discuss possible security measures that might prevent it from getting stolen again.
“Obviously bolting it down would defeat the whole purpose of the flotation ring,” Monogue said. “A security camera could be part of the conversation, but how much would that cost?”
“It’s very disheartening that somebody would take something that could potentially save a life,” Monogue said. “We want family members or passersby to have access to (the buoy) during an emergency and the fact that it was taken within 24 hours is very disappointing.”
Portage parks are open for activities like walking, running, hiking, individual shooting at basketball courts, disc golf and biking. The Fritz Port Dog Park at the Columbia County Fairgrounds is also open. But currently all park shelters, playgrounds, the Splash Pad and the Portage Skate Park are closed because of concerns over keeping the spaces sanitized with limited staff.
Monogue said he expects the city will soon announce plans for reopening these services. “We ask the community to be responsible and patient as we’re trying to get all of our facilities open with guidelines in place. It’s important to protect our community and our staff and we want to do it in a reasonable and understanding way that balances public access with protection.”
Earlier this month, the Parks Department canceled May and June programming including swimming lessons, aqua aerobics, youth tennis, youth dance, canvas painting, youth volleyball camp and summer wresting camp. It refunded all registration fees for these programs.
For more information about Parks and Recreation programs, visit portage.recdesk.com.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
