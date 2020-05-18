Flotation ring stolen within day of installment at Portage beach

Having no lifeguards at the beach in the early part of the summer was the biggest reason the Parks Department purchased the buoys for public use, Monogue said. The city will now consider installing the second buoy at the lifeguard shack as leaders discuss possible security measures that might prevent it from getting stolen again.

“Obviously bolting it down would defeat the whole purpose of the flotation ring,” Monogue said. “A security camera could be part of the conversation, but how much would that cost?”

“It’s very disheartening that somebody would take something that could potentially save a life,” Monogue said. “We want family members or passersby to have access to (the buoy) during an emergency and the fact that it was taken within 24 hours is very disappointing.”

Portage parks are open for activities like walking, running, hiking, individual shooting at basketball courts, disc golf and biking. The Fritz Port Dog Park at the Columbia County Fairgrounds is also open. But currently all park shelters, playgrounds, the Splash Pad and the Portage Skate Park are closed because of concerns over keeping the spaces sanitized with limited staff.