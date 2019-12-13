Flowers and evergreens bring life into holiday decorations

Whether it is the smell of freshly cut evergreens or the pop of color that flowers bring to seasonable displays there is nothing like floral decorations to spruce up the season.
From the traditional poinsettias to more modern outside hanging baskets, there is something for everyone this holiday season.
Gene Rubey, from Gene’s Floral, has had his downtown shop in Beaver Dam since 1972 and also has two satellite shops.
Rubey said his customer base includes a majority of funeral and sympathy flowers with with some wedding work and small amount of home decorating. Every December, though, the focus is on winter foliage and Christmas.
“What part do I like decorating for Christmas?” Rubey said. “I like making the customers happy and making their homes beautiful.”
Christmas and winter themes popularJan Carlson, a floral designer at The Floral Company in Portage, said Christmas themes or winter season themes are common, but she has seen customers seeking less traditional colors such as pastels.
“We have been doing a lot of the brighter ones,” Carlson said.
The longest lasting Christmas decorations are evergreen arrangements.
“Make sure your greens are fresh,” Carlson said. “If they are dried they will be really messy. You can tell by touching the needles. If they fall off, they are dry and old. They also should have that fresh evergreen smell.”
There are flowers that last longer as well including carnations, alstroemeria, daisy and poms, Carlson said.
“For those who want more exotic, there are lilies, roses and tulips,” Carlson said. “There is a myriad of not so lasting but beautiful arrangements.”
Christie Ziegler, owner and florist at Amber Moon Floral & Gifts in Baraboo, said to remember the beauty of the winter arrangements includes both color and the fresh smells.
“Using real holiday greens in a porch arrangement makes it look and smell festive,” Ziegler said.
Decorating choices are personalHow someone decorates is personal, Rubey said. The amount of space they have matters as well.
“What you need when you have a 4,000-square-foot home is different than what you need when you have a 1,200-square-foot home,” Rubey said.
Of course one of the most popular flowers at this time of year are poinsettias.
“They will be around forever,” Rubey said. “They are the traditional Christmas flower.”
Rubey said the red poinsettia is still by far the most popular although he prefers pink.
As Christmas gets closer, Rubey said people are more interested in getting centerpieces for their tables. They have already begun some work like greening containers so the flowers can be quickly added and they can be in the customer’s hands in 10 to 15 minutes.
Ziegler said she holds a Christmas centerpiece making class each year.
“I will be posting about this in my Facebook page, Amber Moon Floral & Gifts,” she said.
“Before choosing a floral arrangement for the holidays, people should think about where they are going to place their arrangement,” Ziegler said. “Is it a centerpiece that is going to go in the middle of the table? You will want it long and low, then, possibly, so people can see each other over the arrangement.”
“Also, what is the color scheme you are going with? This us helpful for the designer to know.”
Its not all flowers
Brehm’s Wondercreek Nursery has two locations on Crystal Lake Road outside of Beaver Dam. Carl and Lori Brehm do have traditional trees, but it is small part of the holiday items that they offer. A gift store has long lasting gifts and they also do a lot of decorating around Beaver Dam including at the Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam and the Park Village Mall.
Carl Brehm said he starts preparing wreaths in October.
“People want a variety of decorations,” he said. “Some want wreaths that are plain and others want it decorated with bows and ornaments. Many times we decorate to order.”
Lori Brehm said one of the newest popular things is decorated hanging baskets that are used outside to spruce up a home.
“December days are so short that people like things that are bright and colorful,” she said.
In addition, more people want long-lasting decorations that they can keep up all winter long.
“We have people that throw away stuff in March and April and it is still green,” Lori Brehm said.
There are many ways to start decorating for the season, but Lori Brehm said to start with something and let it grow from there.
“Indoors, start with garland and lights and add lights, candles, snowmen or Santas,” she said.
Many people like artificial trees for the convenience, Lori Brehm said. There also are timer candles, which they do sell, that are battery operated.
When decorating outside, Lori Brehm recommends finding a focal point and decorating around that like a wreath on the front door or evergreens decorated with pine cones, dog wood or artificial poinsettias.
“You could add some lights for some night color,” she said.
For best results, shop localA majority of people send floral arrangements to someone else, Carlson said. One way to avoid extra fees and to make sure you are getting what you want is to call the florist directly.
“If you go through a service, they have no clue what I have here,” Carlson said.
In addition, there are several extra fees added on when you do not call the florist directly, Carlson said.
One way to do so is to make sure the website you go to has a street address, Carlson said.
“They will be happier and more assured if they get what they want,” Carlson said.
