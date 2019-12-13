Flowers and evergreens bring life into holiday decorations

There are flowers that last longer as well including carnations, alstroemeria, daisy and poms, Carlson said.

“For those who want more exotic, there are lilies, roses and tulips,” Carlson said. “There is a myriad of not so lasting but beautiful arrangements.”

Christie Ziegler, owner and florist at Amber Moon Floral & Gifts in Baraboo, said to remember the beauty of the winter arrangements includes both color and the fresh smells.

“Using real holiday greens in a porch arrangement makes it look and smell festive,” Ziegler said.

Decorating choices are personalHow someone decorates is personal, Rubey said. The amount of space they have matters as well.

“What you need when you have a 4,000-square-foot home is different than what you need when you have a 1,200-square-foot home,” Rubey said.

Of course one of the most popular flowers at this time of year are poinsettias.

“They will be around forever,” Rubey said. “They are the traditional Christmas flower.”

Rubey said the red poinsettia is still by far the most popular although he prefers pink.