Following history’s path in Beaver Dam: Walking tour maps printed, ready for use

The maps include other sites of interest, a brief history of Beaver Dam and a dedication page citing the assistance and support of Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam, Blue Zones Project, Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam Unified School District and the city of Beaver Dam. The high school graphic arts class, and particularly instructor Wendy Gosdeck, kept things moving after schools were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who helped are listed on the brochure, along with other contributors.

Challenges were many, but one stood out to the man in charge.

“The hardest thing was trying to pare this down,” said Lutz. “Choosing buildings from downtown I came up with like 50, and we knew we couldn’t fit that many on the map. Then we narrowed it down to 20 for each map, which is a lot to put into a small space.”

Repeated proofing and editing missed one mistake which will be rectified in future printings.

The maps are designed to be user-friendly and self-guided.

“They’re very easy to use,” said Lutz. “Even if newcomers pick one up it will make sense to them. They’ll be able to follow this and learn some things about Beaver Dam history.”