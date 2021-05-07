Following history’s path in Beaver Dam: Walking tour maps printed, ready for use

Patrick Lutz, who has been giving tours of Beaver Dam’s historic sites since Beaver Dam’s 150th anniversary in 1991, has completed two guides for viewing city landmarks in on-half, one and two mile routes.
Lutz is the president of the Dodge County Historical Society Board of Directors. As long-time educators in the Beaver Dam Area School District, they have amassed a treasure trove of knowledge, which Lutz is always keen to share.
“We’ve had various maps over the years, but nothing nice and finished-looking as what we have now,” said Lutz. “The tours all start at the museum (105 Park Ave.). The half-mile map is what I like to call ‘the loop -- Spring Street, Mill Street, Center Street and Front Street. There are 20 different sites and they’re all numbered and follow in sequence.”
Photos from the past were gathered from the historical society’s archives.
Sites include both existing and demolished landmarks. Some of those on the short tour include an office building for the Western Malleable Iron Works, the Cotton Mill, the city’s first hospital, the Odeon Theater, McKinstry’s Furniture Store and the Concert Hall Block.
Short descriptions share the history of each site, its significance to the area and the fate of the building and its occupants.
The mile-long tour includes North Spring Street, East Mackie Street, South Lincoln Street and Park Avenue. A longer loop includes South University Avenue (Swan City Park), Vita Avenue and more of Front Street. Landmarks on the longer tours include the old City Hall/Fire Station, Hotel Rogers, the Starkweather house, the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Wayland Academy, Hillcrest School for Girls and others.
The maps include other sites of interest, a brief history of Beaver Dam and a dedication page citing the assistance and support of Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam, Blue Zones Project, Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam Unified School District and the city of Beaver Dam. The high school graphic arts class, and particularly instructor Wendy Gosdeck, kept things moving after schools were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who helped are listed on the brochure, along with other contributors.
Challenges were many, but one stood out to the man in charge.
“The hardest thing was trying to pare this down,” said Lutz. “Choosing buildings from downtown I came up with like 50, and we knew we couldn’t fit that many on the map. Then we narrowed it down to 20 for each map, which is a lot to put into a small space.”
Repeated proofing and editing missed one mistake which will be rectified in future printings.
The maps are designed to be user-friendly and self-guided.
“They’re very easy to use,” said Lutz. “Even if newcomers pick one up it will make sense to them. They’ll be able to follow this and learn some things about Beaver Dam history.”
The brochure adds a plug for the museum, which has been extensively upgraded in the last year. Above the recognition box is an invitation: “This map highlights only a small sample of historic buildings in Beaver Dam. There are countless other sites and buildings that are noteworthy. Please visit the Dodge County Historical Society to learn more.”
A grand reopening will be held June 12 at 9:30 a.m. For more information visit dodgecountyhistory.com or call (920) 887-1266.
Copies of the tour map are now available at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, and will soon be distributed to area stores and visitor spots throughout the area.
Lutz added, “It’s amazing how we all collaborated and partnered to make this happen, and I’m very proud of the results.”