Fond du Lac County GOP chair pushed back on election challenges

Yes. I don’t know why it’s happening. It’s like the QAnon thing: I had never heard of the damn thing until August. I had a couple of friends who were over at my house in Waupun for a parade, and they were telling me what QAnon is. My friend starts laughing and says, ‘The look on your face is terrifying.’ …

I grew up listening to Rush Limbaugh and learned a lot from him. … When I was a kid, Rush Limbaugh was entertaining. He had the parodies and little skits and spoofs; we could make fun of the Democrats while disagreeing with them. The show was funny. If you listen over the last seven, eight years, it’s just, ‘The Democrats are evil, they’re the enemy, and if they win, we’re a socialist country by March 15.’ When every election is the most important election of your lifetime — otherwise the country’s over — that’s how people get so worked up and believe so much stuff.

How can we stop demonizing political opponents and move forward as a state and union?

It would be nice if we could at least agree on reality; that would be helpful. … We need to have people who are willing to talk to people who they don’t agree with. For all the talk of gerrymandering in Wisconsin, look at that map — Republicans want to live with Republicans, Democrats want to live with Democrats, and we almost never interact. If you want, you can listen to WISN radio, go home and watch Fox News channel, and have Facebook and Twitter friends who only agree with you. I know people who live in that bubble; they have no idea that there’s another half of the country out there that doesn’t agree with them. The same is true on their side: They can listen to NPR — I kind of like NPR, so I don’t mean that as a cheap shot — or watch MSNBC all day and not interact with Republicans. Because you never interact with these people, you can start to believe the crap out there about how evil the other side is, when in a lot of cases they just don’t agree with you.

Howard Hardee is a Madison-based journalist who created a misinformation toolkit for consumers funded by the Craig Newmark Philanthropies. He is a fellow at First Draft, an organization that trains journalists to detect and report on disinformation. Wisconsin Watch (wisconsinwatch.org) collaborates with Wisconsin Public Radio, PBS Wisconsin, other news media and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.