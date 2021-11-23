Fond du Lac County Jane Doe identified as Rockford, Illinois woman

In the months following her exhumation, detectives received results from the forensic testing and used those results to compare to other known DNA profiles. Genealogy research, assisted by national expert Barbara Rae-Venter, provided investigators new leads that led to identifying individuals believed to be direct relation to Jane Doe, and DNA samples were collected from those potential family members in the hopes of confirming her identify.

Yeary was positively identified using three different means: comparison of DNA from her mother, comparison of DNA from her sister, and a comparison of dental x-rays.

While speaking with Yeary’s mother, detectives learned that in late summer of 2008, Amy Yeary made a phone call to her mother and stated she was in Beloit and wanted a ride home. Her mother was living in northern Illinois at the time, but was unable to accommodate Amy’s request, and family never heard from Amy again. While no official missing person report was ever filed, Yeary’s family continued their own search.

Investigators have also learned that Yeary was a victim of human sex trafficking. She was oftentimes transient, and detectives have learned she had spent time in the Chicago, Beloit and Milwaukee areas in the weeks preceding her death.

"As we continue our investigation; today, we are here asking for the public’s help," Waldschimidt said. "If there is anyone who knew Amy Marie Yeary, has knowledge surrounding her death, or knows how or why she would have travelled to southeastern Fond du Lac County in the summer of 2008, we ask that you please come forward. Any information you have could be extremely helpful to our investigation, and no matter how small or inconsequential you think your information may be, we ask that you contact us. You can contact Detective Ryan Murphy at 920-929-3380 or call our Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 920-906-4777 and leave an anonymous message."