Fond du Lac deputy rescues two from house fire

WAUPUN – An observant Fond du Lac sheriff’s deputy was able to get a father and son out of a rural Waupun home after noticing flames and smoke coming from the rear of the two-story residence.

At the same time, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center began taking multiple 911 calls of a structure fire at the location, Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa said in a press release.

“The deputy on scene (Rehfeldt) observed two occupants still inside the residence that were unable to safely exit due to smoke and flames blocking the exits,” DeMaa said in the press release. "The deputy was able to utilize a Halligan tool to break open a window and safely remove a 66-year-old male and his 31-year-old son, both of whom reside at the residence."

Upon arrival, Waupun Fire crews and mutual aid departments worked to stop the spread of the fire which had extended from the garage into the house and attic areas. Firefighters were on scene for roughly five hours working on fire suppression and overhaul, DeMaa said. No firefighters were hurt.