A Fond du Lac man escaped a police dragnet Thursday morning by disappearing into a marsh after authorities attempted to take him into custody on multiple felony warrants.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office tried to make contact around 8:30 a.m. with Richard Erdmann, 35, at the Royal Oaks Motel, W4419 Highway 33, in the town of Hubbard. Erdmann fled the motel into an adjacent marsh. Numerous law enforcement officers responded to set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate him.
According to a press release, a Wisconsin State Patrol aircraft equipped with cameras was called to assist in searching. Media aircraft in the area hindered the safe operation of the State Patrol aircraft and they abandoned their search. The sheriff’s office and other agencies utilized drone technology to search the area, along with K-9 units and other law enforcement on the ground.
Due to the terrain being very marshy and wet, officers were unable to find Erdmann and called off the search.
Officials believe he is not a threat to the public, but continue to be on the lookout for him.
Erdmann was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a light gray shirt. Authorities don’t have a photo to share with the public at this time. If anyone comes across a suspicious person in this area, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately at 920-386-4115.
Wisconsin Emergency Management, the State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Horicon Police Department, Beaver Dam Police Department, Columbus Fire Department, Horicon Fire Department, Watertown Fire Department and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.
