A Fond du Lac man died Sunday afternoon in the town of Montello after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle, authorities say.
Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers received a call of an accident at the intersection of state Highway 22 and county Highway XX.
Robin Schwartz, 59, of Fond du Lac, died of injuries he sustained in the crash, Konrath said.
Konrath said Schwartz was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle struck the back of a vehicle that was slowing down while another vehicle was turning onto Highway XX.
Montello Fire and Rescue, Marquette County EMS and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Marquette County Sheriff's Office on scene Sunday.
The crash remains under investigation.
