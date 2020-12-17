 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food pantries need donations
comments
alert top story

Food pantries need donations

{{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County food pantries need donations, according to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Inc. and Sauk County Public Health.

The economic effects of COVID-19 continue, but much of the relief funding for local food pantries and regional food banks has run out, according to a news release.

"Local families’ need for emergency food has grown this fall,” said Melissa Brandt, the council’s Sauk County emergency food coordinator, in the statement. “Many Sauk County pantries are feeding more families than usual.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Food pantries are also dealing with challenges like volunteer shortages and food supply disruptions, the release said.

Monetary donations are preferred, but unexpired non-perishable food items, such as peanut butter and rice, and hygiene products, including toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste, are also accepted. Because COVID-19 regulations differ, Brandt recommends contacting the local food pantry before donating.

Emergency food distribution sites that serve Sauk County:

  • Baraboo Food Pantry: (608) 356-4649
  • Beyond Blessed: (608) 844-0052
  • Christ's Cupboard (St. John Lutheran Church): (608) 524-4516
  • Community Food Pantry of Spring Green: (608) 459-5512
  • Reedsburg Food Pantry: (608)524-6272
  • Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry: (608) 571-7737
  • Sacred Heart Mobile Food Pantry: (608) 963-7615
  • The Happy Kids Network and The Vine Street Market: happykidsnetwork.org
  • Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry: (608) 697-4612
  • Wonewoc Union Center Food Pantry: (608) 464-3998

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guenther, Hedwig
Obituaries

Guenther, Hedwig

REESEVILLE—Hedwig Guenther, 92, of rural Reeseville, Wis., passed away peacefully at home with her family on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

+2
Braatz, Parker Aaron
Obituaries

Braatz, Parker Aaron

ENDEAVOR—Parker Aaron Braatz, age 20, of Endeavor, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020, at Wausau Hospital. In the unexpected tragedy of his passing, …

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Joint Legislative Audit Committee on Unemployment Insurance Reports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News