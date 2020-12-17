Sauk County food pantries need donations, according to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Inc. and Sauk County Public Health.
The economic effects of COVID-19 continue, but much of the relief funding for local food pantries and regional food banks has run out, according to a news release.
"Local families’ need for emergency food has grown this fall,” said Melissa Brandt, the council’s Sauk County emergency food coordinator, in the statement. “Many Sauk County pantries are feeding more families than usual.”
Food pantries are also dealing with challenges like volunteer shortages and food supply disruptions, the release said.
Monetary donations are preferred, but unexpired non-perishable food items, such as peanut butter and rice, and hygiene products, including toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste, are also accepted. Because COVID-19 regulations differ, Brandt recommends contacting the local food pantry before donating.
Emergency food distribution sites that serve Sauk County:
- Baraboo Food Pantry: (608) 356-4649
- Beyond Blessed: (608) 844-0052
- Christ's Cupboard (St. John Lutheran Church): (608) 524-4516
- Community Food Pantry of Spring Green: (608) 459-5512
- Reedsburg Food Pantry: (608)524-6272
- Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry: (608) 571-7737
- Sacred Heart Mobile Food Pantry: (608) 963-7615
- The Happy Kids Network and The Vine Street Market: happykidsnetwork.org
- Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry: (608) 697-4612
- Wonewoc Union Center Food Pantry: (608) 464-3998
