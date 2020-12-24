Food trucks pop up around Beaver Dam

A staple of urban life has made its way to Beaver Dam.
Over the past few months, food trucks have appeared around town serving up fare like pretzels and Mexican cuisine, an effort driven by local businesses looking for a new market. The trucks have seen long lines and heavy interest. Plans are broiling to keep the trucks around next year after the winter.
"Food trucks are very popular right now. They're attracting a lot of people to our community " said Mayor Becky Glewen. "They’ve been been very popular in other communities and I think we'll continue to see that grow."
Kris Schumacher, owner of Art on the Town on Front Street, has had a Sabor Regio food truck to complement the shop's outdoor art markets this years, and she is looking at different fare in the spring to join the markets every few weeks.
Jeri Henry, owner of the property with Verlo Mattress on North Spring Street, said Maria's Mexican reached out to them for a place to set up a taco truck.
"The first couple of weeks of weeks they were there, the parking lot was full almost constantly," Henry said. She said the truck has been a godsend for Maria's to get some good business during the pandemic and drove some extra traffic to the surrounding businesses.
Rebecca Beaudry, HR Manager for Fleet Farm, said she was looking for a way to give back to the store's employees as the pandemic continued and events were canceled. She heard from a colleague at another store that brought in food trucks and reached out to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce and the county fair board for some guidance. Beaudry also wanted to find a way to help out small businesses during a difficult business climate.
Fleet Farm in Beaver Dam has set up a donut truck and a Ben's Pretzels truck in its parking lot, with discounts for store employees. Dodge County residents missed out on fair food this year after the county fair was canceled due to the pandemic. Beaudry said the trucks have been a success and she is planning a larger food truck event in the spring, perhaps with grilled cheese and barbecue offerings.
Ben's Pretzels has had a presence at the Dodge County Fair for years. John Mullet of Ben's Pretzels said they invested in trailers this year as a new way of doing business.
He said the trucks have been successful this year and plans are in place to continue to keep them going in the spring and fall, and even a bit in the winter, to fill an appetite as Ben's remains booked in the summers.
Officials in Beaver Dam have been throwing around the concept of food truck for months, if not years, and they have finally become a reality this year.
