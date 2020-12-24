Food trucks pop up around Beaver Dam

A staple of urban life has made its way to Beaver Dam.

Over the past few months, food trucks have appeared around town serving up fare like pretzels and Mexican cuisine, an effort driven by local businesses looking for a new market. The trucks have seen long lines and heavy interest. Plans are broiling to keep the trucks around next year after the winter.

"Food trucks are very popular right now. They're attracting a lot of people to our community " said Mayor Becky Glewen. "They’ve been been very popular in other communities and I think we'll continue to see that grow."

Kris Schumacher, owner of Art on the Town on Front Street, has had a Sabor Regio food truck to complement the shop's outdoor art markets this years, and she is looking at different fare in the spring to join the markets every few weeks.

Jeri Henry, owner of the property with Verlo Mattress on North Spring Street, said Maria's Mexican reached out to them for a place to set up a taco truck.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The first couple of weeks of weeks they were there, the parking lot was full almost constantly," Henry said. She said the truck has been a godsend for Maria's to get some good business during the pandemic and drove some extra traffic to the surrounding businesses.