For those struggling with addiction life during pandemic brings extra stressors

JUNEAU -- Area experts agree the situation around the pandemic, including social distancing and the additional stress on people’s lives, can lead back to addictions.
“Other parts of the country have already seen a spike in overdose deaths or are preparing for an increase,” Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel said. “There have been several potential cases since the pandemic was declared here, but whether toxicology results will show heroin or other drugs remains to be seen.”
Each year, about 110 to 120 deaths, of the more than 800 deaths that are reported to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, are classified as non-natural deaths in Dodge County. The county normally has between 20 and 30 drug deaths each year.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said overdoses do continue to happen.
“I don’t know if I have information that there is more heroin in the area than there has been previously, but there certainly has not been any decline,” Schmidt said. “It continues to be a problem and people continue to overdose. We also continue to battle with cocaine and crack and we have seen more arrests for those.”
Methamphetamines are also spreading around the state,” Schmidt said.
“We have not been hit nearly as hard as other locations around the state, but it is making its way into Dodge County,” Schmidt said. “We are concerned with all of these drugs as they all pose different problems to our community and their users.”
Becky Bell, Dodge County Human Services and Health Department director said that there has been an increase of referrals for their department for people battling opioid use disorder and for other substances.
“People are struggling, but if they do call we can get them the level of treatment that they need,” Bell said.
Many people find current situations like social distancing to be hard to cope with but for some people it can lead them back to using the drugs or even starting them in the first place, Bell said.
“With extreme stresses there is a greater likelihood to relapse,” Bell said.
Dodge County Human Services does not report drug use to law enforcement and a person does not need insurance to access help through the county, Bell said.
Anyone who needs help or needs information about helping someone with an addiction can contact an intake worker by calling 386-4094. Those in crisis may ask to speak to a crisis worker.
