For those struggling with addiction life during pandemic brings extra stressors

JUNEAU -- Area experts agree the situation around the pandemic, including social distancing and the additional stress on people’s lives, can lead back to addictions.

“Other parts of the country have already seen a spike in overdose deaths or are preparing for an increase,” Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel said. “There have been several potential cases since the pandemic was declared here, but whether toxicology results will show heroin or other drugs remains to be seen.”

Each year, about 110 to 120 deaths, of the more than 800 deaths that are reported to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, are classified as non-natural deaths in Dodge County. The county normally has between 20 and 30 drug deaths each year.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said overdoses do continue to happen.

“I don’t know if I have information that there is more heroin in the area than there has been previously, but there certainly has not been any decline,” Schmidt said. “It continues to be a problem and people continue to overdose. We also continue to battle with cocaine and crack and we have seen more arrests for those.”

Methamphetamines are also spreading around the state,” Schmidt said.