Foremost Farms asks members to reduce milk supply as a precaution

Dairy farmers throughout Wisconsin who are members of Foremost Farms of Baraboo received a letter around March 20 from the milk processing company asking them “to voluntarily reduce your milk production to the best of your ability.”

Director of Communications Syd Lindner wrote in an email Thursday that the company understands “the frustration farmers and others feel during this unprecedented time.”

“We have asked our members to manage their milk production due to the current market uncertainty,” Lindner wrote. “We are working with our members on a plan that best works for their individual business.”

The market uncertainty is being caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the letter.

“Due to the extreme nature of the coronavirus situation and the impact on the economy, we believe the ability to pick up and process your milk could be compromised,” states the letter signed by CEO Greg Schlafer and Board Chairman David Scheevel.

The letter tells members “now is the time to consider a little extra culling of your herds, or drying off some cows early,” and “to be prepared for scenarios that would require our members to dump milk on member farms, ship milk to digestors, or dispose of in some other manner.”