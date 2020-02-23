Former Amish woman criticizes Columbia County's handling of sexual assault cases

Without the feelings of hopelessness and effects of post traumatic stress disorder brought on by extreme child abuse, Torah has resumed her fight.

She may not be able to pursue charges for the sexual assault in her teens, but there may be other forms of judicial recourse. Therapy helped her unearth repressed memories of molestation when she was around 5 years old. The perpetrator, she said, was Enos.

Torah filed a police report with the New York Police Department in 2016 or 2017, she said. It was supposed to be transferred to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, where the molestation allegedly took place, but Torah said she hasn’t been told anything about the case.

Trempealeau County District Attorney John Sacia said he hasn’t received a referral from the sheriff’s office. The records department would not confirm or deny the existence of any report by Torah. Sacia would like to review the material if possible, he said, because recent prosecution of a child sexual assault in the 1990s garnered a positive conviction.

Torah also recently returned to Portage in early February to be present for Enos’ court trial. The former Friesland man and business owner was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her for years beginning in 1994 from when she was 9 until she was 16 or 17 years old.