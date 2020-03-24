Former Beaver Dam Daily Citizen owner James Conley Jr. dies

A former owner of the Daily Citizen, James Conley Jr., has died.

Conley died at his home in Aiken, South Carolina, at the age of 76, according to an obituary from

He will be remembered through his media legacy of weekly and daily newspapers, shoppers, city magazines, trade publications and extensive art collections. He began his career in newspapers in 1967 at the Wall Street Journal. In 1969 he and business partner, Francis “Bill” Connors, purchased the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen.

During his time in Beaver Dam he married Nancy Parker, whose family had been operating the paper since it was founded in 1911. During his ownership the enterprise expanded to include several weekly newspapers, and established a printing division which continues to operate under new ownership.

Conley eventually focused his attentions on places farther afield. Following the purchase of the Waukesha Freeman, The West Bend Daily News, Oconomowoc Enterprise, Ozaukee County News Graphic and others, he started two city magazines, Tucson Lifestyle in 1983 and MKE Lifestyle in 1993. In 1990, he began publishing a trade magazine for the media industry, News and Tech.

The Daily Citizen was sold to Capital Newspapers on April 1, 2001, for an undisclosed amount.

