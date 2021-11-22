Former Beaver Dam woman dies in Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police Department identified five casualties in Sunday night’s Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, including a woman who once taught in the Beaver Dam School District.

A red SUV, driven by suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., crashed through a police barricade and sped through into parade marchers around 4:30 p.m. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a press conference Monday that investigators learned Brooks was involved in a "domestic disturbance" before he drove into the parade route.

The deceased victims' ages range from 52 to 81 years old. Forty-eight others were injured in the crash, which was captured on the city's livestream as the vehicle plowed into a high school band, children's dance group and the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Former Beaver Dam resident Tamara Durand, 52, was among those who died. She was participating in the parade as a new member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, according to a post she made on Facebook just prior to the parade Sunday.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies released a statement that they are devastated.