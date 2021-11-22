 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Beaver Dam woman dies in Waukesha parade tragedy
0 Comments
alert top story

Former Beaver Dam woman dies in Waukesha parade tragedy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tamara before the parade

Former Beaver Dam resident Tamara (nee Carlson) Durand posted this photo of herself on her Facebook page Sunday with the caption, "HERE WE GO! First Milwaukee Dancing Grannies parade! So excited!" Durand died hours later when an SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing five.

 TAMARA CARLSON FAMILY

WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police Department identified five casualties in Sunday night’s Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, including a woman who once taught in the Beaver Dam School District.

A red SUV, driven by suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., crashed through a police barricade and sped through into parade marchers around 4:30 p.m. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a press conference Monday that investigators learned Brooks was involved in a "domestic disturbance" before he drove into the parade route.

The deceased victims' ages range from 52 to 81 years old. Forty-eight others were injured in the crash, which was captured on the city's livestream as the vehicle plowed into a high school band, children's dance group and the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Former Beaver Dam resident Tamara Durand, 52, was among those who died. She was participating in the parade as a new member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, according to a post she made on Facebook just prior to the parade Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies released a statement that they are devastated.

"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie."

During her time in Beaver Dam, Durand (formerly Frinak) was an elementary teacher and cheerleading coach with the Beaver Dam Unified School District. She made headlines in August 2009 when she rescued a man from drowning in the Wisconsin River. Durand was a resident chaplain at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau at the time of the rescue.

Durand’s survivors include her three children, Aryanna (Andy) Bohl, Natalia Frinak and Alex Frinak; a grandson, Eli Bohl; other family and friends.

An interfaith prayer vigil for the victims will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at Cutler Park in Waukesha.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Closing arguments highlight self-defense

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gollmar, Jeffrey Ross
Obituaries

Gollmar, Jeffrey Ross

BARABOO—Jeffrey Ross Gollmar, of Baraboo, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his home. He was the son of Wayne and H…

McNabb, Christopher David
Obituaries

McNabb, Christopher David

BARABOO—Christopher David McNabb, name meaning beloved bearer of Christ, was born to John C. McNabb and Rikki L. (Cady) McNabb on Jan. 4, 1977…

Lauhon, Heidi Beth
Obituaries

Lauhon, Heidi Beth

MADISON — Heidi Beth Lauhon, of Madison, Wis., was born on March 23, 1965, and died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on Nov. 16, 2021.

Kluth, Craig Edward "Tiny"
Obituaries

Kluth, Craig Edward "Tiny"

PORTAGE—Craig Edward “Tiny” Kluth, age 65, of Portage, Wis., died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Wis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News