Former Beaver Dam woman dies in Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police Department identified five casualties in Sunday night’s Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, including a woman who once taught in the Beaver Dam School District.
A red SUV, driven by suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., crashed through a police barricade and sped through into parade marchers around 4:30 p.m. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a press conference Monday that investigators learned Brooks was involved in a "domestic disturbance" before he drove into the parade route.
The deceased victims' ages range from 52 to 81 years old. Forty-eight others were injured in the crash, which was captured on the city's livestream as the vehicle plowed into a high school band, children's dance group and the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.
Former Beaver Dam resident Tamara Durand, 52, was among those who died. She was participating in the parade as a new member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, according to a post she made on Facebook just prior to the parade Sunday.
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies released a statement that they are devastated.
"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie."
During her time in Beaver Dam, Durand (formerly Frinak) was an elementary teacher and cheerleading coach with the Beaver Dam Unified School District. She made headlines in August 2009 when she rescued a man from drowning in the Wisconsin River. Durand was a resident chaplain at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau at the time of the rescue.
Durand’s survivors include her three children, Aryanna (Andy) Bohl, Natalia Frinak and Alex Frinak; a grandson, Eli Bohl; other family and friends.
An interfaith prayer vigil for the victims will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at Cutler Park in Waukesha.
