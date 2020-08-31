Former Clyman strip club to become Christian ministry center

A new place of worship is springing up in an unlikely location.
Adoration Abode, a Christian charity organization based in Watertown, purchased the site of the former Hardware Store strip club in Clyman this summer. The former business at 942 Main St., was the center of a federal human trafficking case. Gene Schmidt of Adoration Abode had proposed that the county or city buy the Solomon strip club in Juneau when an opportunity further down Highway 26 arose.
“It’s divine intervention,” Schmidt said. “People in Clyman should know one thing: God’s at work.”
Adoration Abode provides services in the area like transitional housing and food programs. Now, the former Hardware Store is being transformed into a “revival center,” with a few months of work left to complete.
The revival center, with a Christian coffeehouse atmosphere, will have a stage for Christian music performances where there used to be performances at the club, hold worship and prayer nights alonside other ministry and use the apartments in the building as housing. The covered windows are being exposed. Schmidt said everything fit into place for the project.
“I’m quite shocked I have the building,” he said. “I never dreamed of actually buying the place.”
The building was purchased for $77,000 and includes remodeled apartments and open space downstairs. The organization has received donations to help make the project a reality.
Local politicians and community organizers had pushed over the past few years to shut down Dodge County’s strip clubs after a series of investigations into prostitution and human trafficking. In April 2018, Christopher Childs was charged with human trafficking while operating out of two clubs, including The Hardware Store. Childs pleaded guilty in fall 2019.
Investigations continued both at the county level and the federal level. Former Hardware Store owner Michael Siegel and staffers Scott Hoeft and William Siegel were indicted in late 2019. They were accused of supervising an operation out of The Hardware Store where dancers and customers engaged in illegal prostitution and processing payments for sex acts and champagne room access while turning a blind eye to abuse.
The three defendants filed agreements to plead guilty in May. Siegel had intended to turn the building into apartments.
In 2019, Schmidt helped organize a Christian bluegrass concert at the Solomon club in Juneau that served as a template for the upcoming revival center in Clyman.
