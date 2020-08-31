Former Clyman strip club to become Christian ministry center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new place of worship is springing up in an unlikely location.

Adoration Abode, a Christian charity organization based in Watertown, purchased the site of the former Hardware Store strip club in Clyman this summer. The former business at 942 Main St., was the center of a federal human trafficking case. Gene Schmidt of Adoration Abode had proposed that the county or city buy the Solomon strip club in Juneau when an opportunity further down Highway 26 arose.

“It’s divine intervention,” Schmidt said. “People in Clyman should know one thing: God’s at work.”

Adoration Abode provides services in the area like transitional housing and food programs. Now, the former Hardware Store is being transformed into a “revival center,” with a few months of work left to complete.

The revival center, with a Christian coffeehouse atmosphere, will have a stage for Christian music performances where there used to be performances at the club, hold worship and prayer nights alonside other ministry and use the apartments in the building as housing. The covered windows are being exposed. Schmidt said everything fit into place for the project.

“I’m quite shocked I have the building,” he said. “I never dreamed of actually buying the place.”