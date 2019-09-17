FALL RIVER — Fall River School District confirmed former Superintendent Michael Garrow is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction about an alleged incident involving a student outside of the district.
Garrow, who served as superintendent for four years, was dismissed by the Fall River School Board following a special Aug. 23 meeting. School Board President Keith Miller confirmed a letter and notice of the DPI investigation was sent to the district Aug. 19. On Sept. 4, the Columbus Journal sent an open records request to the district requesting the letter’s release.
“I have reviewed these records carefully to determine whether they are subject to disclosure at this time,” Miller wrote in a response to the Journal. “After careful consideration, I have determined that these records are not subject to disclosure at this time, and therefore, the District will not be disclosing them.”
In his letter, Miller cited several reasons for withholding the letter, including that the investigation involves information related to a student outside the district. The Wisconsin Public Records Law and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act requires certain information related to students be kept confidential.
“In addition, beyond the requirements of these laws, there is a significant public interest in protecting the privacy rights of students that outweighs the interest to the public in accessing such information,” Miller wrote.
You have free articles remaining.
Also, Miller said releasing more information could impede the ongoing investigation into Garrow’s actions.
“There is a strong public interest in not releasing raw investigative data, which may include mere allegations, uncorroborated statements, and hearsay,” Miller said. “At this point, the information within the letter and the notice includes only allegations.”
Garrow has not responded to a Facebook message seeking comment.
According the Milton Courier, Garrow resigned as superintendent of the Milton School District in 2012. He was reportedly under investigation after allegedly using a school district computer to show a Facebook photo of a woman to a staff member, suggesting they should date. According to the Courier, the woman in the photo may have been wearing a bikini and staff members felt uncomfortable.
Before coming to Fall River, Garrow served as superintendent for the Wauzeka-Steuben School District. According to his LinkedIn page, Garrow also served as a principal in the Mount Horeb School District and as a dean of students in Jefferson and teacher in Clintonville.
Since Garrow’s firing, Fall River is looking for options to replace him. During a special session Sept. 9, the school board decided to search for an interim replacement for the remainder of the school year. Miller said they received community input before making the decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)