Former grade school coming down: Memories surface as building disappears

WAUPUN – The Waupun Christian Grade School will soon disappear, stirring memories of an institution that served the area for more than 60 years.

Demolition began last week at 520 McKinley St., more recently known as the James C. Laird Museum of Local History.

The Waupun Christian Grade School building and grounds covered most of the 500 block of McKinley St. It was completed in 1949 and was added to several times. The Central Wisconsin Christian High School was built in 1958 as a logical extension of Christian education beyond the already established grade school. The grade school was relocated to the high school campus in 2010.

“The grade school was our birthplace,” said Central Wisconsin Christian School Director of Advancement and Athletic Director Greg Zonnefeld. “We have a picture of the groundbreaking for that facility in our lobby here. My wife and I taught in that building when we came here 30 years ago. We talk of that place often. There are feelings of nostalgia that some people have about it. We wouldn’t be where we are today were it not for the vision of those founders and what they saw as a vision for Christ-centered education for kids. There are a lot of kids who went through that school.”

Zonnefeld plans to incorporate a cornerstone and some of the old bricks into the current school when CWCC starts its next expansion this spring.

“It will pay tribute and remember what that McKinley campus was to our school and our history,” Zonnefeld said.

In 2012, the old grade school was purchased by the Waupun Historical Society. The building was donated with the proviso that the society would purchase adjacent playing fields for $20,000. The goal at that time was to convert the school into a museum, providing lots of space for future expansion.

In years since, the James C. Laird Museum, named for a charter member and long-time board leader, offered the school as a meeting space for local labor unions, Boy Scout troops and the local VFW post. A fraction of the $15,000 in annual operating expenses was generated. Zoning issues prevented the museum from creating two apartments in the structure. Other plans were suggested, although none came to fruition.

In 2017, racoons got into the building and caused at least $7,000 of damage.

The museum board realized that continued heating and maintenance of the former school would soon deplete its funds. In September 2017, the board announced it would close the Laird building. The historical society board invited former Waupun mayor and society member Kyle Clark to address the group’s dilemma and he became its executive director.

“The McKinley Street property was on the market for a couple years with no viable offers without the building being completely removed from the site,” said Clark. “It was essential that we take some action there or the historical society would no longer remain solvent.”

The board agreed that its top priorities were to clean out the clutter that had overwhelmed their downtown space, and to liquidate the Laird Museum property. Early last summer, the school building and adjacent property were sold to the city of Waupun for the society’s original purchase price of $20,000. The city requested proposals for demolition of the former grade school.

The building continued to deteriorate. City Administrator Kathy Schlieve reported that a brick wall had separated from its foundation, requiring extensive repairs. While one individual showed some interest in purchasing the gym portion of the building, no other suitable uses for the rest of the complex were found. Residential development is still a possibility. The land stands in a Tax Incremental Finance District so TIF funds will be used to cover demolition cost. W&D Navis Excavating is razing the building for $102,885.

“At this point, we have no idea what will be done with the property,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “The museum is happy in its downtown home and we have yet to see what the future will hold for the McKinley Street property.”

She said she is anxious to hear about a Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant that was written for the Waupun Senior Center. That grant, which would cover a portion of the anticipated $5 million project, could fill a portion of the land.

"That land is ideally located, being near so many of our city's assets," said Nickel.

“We're still holding our breath for that grant," said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “That was supposed to have been awarded in December but it hasn’t been announced yet. If not that, we’ve had some ongoing discussions and residential would be a good opportunity. I think we’ll have to have a discussion and look at all of the possibilities. We certainly have a great need for a senior center. It’s really a question of how we’re going to fund it.”

