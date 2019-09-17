Clark's, the new business name for the bar known as Johnny's Lounge, had its liquor license extended through June 2020 Monday.
Beaver Dam Common Council approved the full license after previously allowing a license that ran from August to October of this year. Johnny's Lounge lost its liquor license in June under the city's demerit point system.
The business now operated by Gregg Clark, is still housed at 519 Madison St., and is doing business as Clark's, though signage outside remains "Johnny's Lounge."
According to county property records, the namesake of Johnny's Lounge, John Hammen, still owns the building. The business as Johnny's Lounge was owned by Amanda Hammen, John's wife. The building is listed for sale online at $365,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Police Chief John Kreuziger said that there was a recent incident where the bar promptly involved police. Last year, Johnny's Lounge received some of its demerit points following an alleged fight between two adults over age 21 where nobody from the bar called police.
Kreuziger also said that some of the former bartenders have been let go.
Amanda Hammen has open cases in Dodge County Circuit Court over the city's move to take away her liquor license and over the demerit system itself.
The council also approved a license for the new Holiday Inn Express, 311 Seippel Blvd. Management there intends to sell individual servings of beer and wine in a market for hotel guests. The hotel is looking to open Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)