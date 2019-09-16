On Monday, Sept. 30, Mazomanie resident Bill Stokes will be the featured author for the Columbus Public Library’s Local Authors Series.
Born in Barron, Wisconsin, on Sept. 11, 1931, Bill Stokes grew up on a small dairy farm between Barron and Rice Lake. He began his official writing career as an outdoor writer and general reporter for the Stevens Point Daily Journal, where he served as columnist, reporter and outdoor writer. In 1961 he moved to the Wisconsin State Journal, in Madison, where he wrote outdoor and personal columns, some of which were collected in a book “Ship the Kids On Ahead.” In 1969, the Milwaukee Journal became his venue as a feature writer and columnist, and he found new ground to cover in 1982 at the Chicago Tribune. After 11 years there, Bill retired to pursue freelance projects.
During his long journalism career, Bill won many conservation awards, including the Ernie Pyle Memorial Award from Scripps-Howard News Service in 1972. His work has appeared in many national publications, among them Readers Digest, Outdoor Life and Sports Afield.
He has compiled three anthologies of his newspaper writing and authored two children’s books. “Margaret’s War” is his first novel.
The novel tells the largely ignored American POW story as it played out in thousands of camps in 47 states, generating countless emotional encounters with Gold Star mothers, grieving young widows, and distraught family members.
You have free articles remaining.
Set near the end of World War II when home-front America suddenly came face-to-face with the enemy that had been killing their sons and lovers on foreign soil for years, “Margaret’s War” deals with the empowerment of women, soldiers as dupes, raw racism, the human depravity born of war’s absurdities, and how 15-year-old Billy, his older reprobate friend and mentor Cy, and Margaret fight to bend the War to their own ends, eventually seeking the help of Eleanor Roosevelt in a scheme that threatens their very existence.
“It’s the story of a young woman’s broken heart, trampled soul and fragile sanity as German POWs are unexpectedly brought to her small Midwest town to help with the crop harvest,” said Stokes.
The Columbus Public Library Local Authors Series will continue with a creative writing workshop with Randolph writer Valerie Biel of the “Circle of Nine” series and other books (Tuesday, Oct. 22), and conclude with Sun Prairie resident Thierno Diallo’s memoir of his years in the USSR under Gorbachev, “Nieggri In Moscow” (Tuesday, Nov. 5).
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Columbus Public Library, 223 W. James St, with a presentation of history about the German WWII POWs in Wisconsin and the writing of the book, followed by a reading of excerpts from the novel and a question and answer period. All are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)