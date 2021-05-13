Former Lake Days festival will spread out around Beaver Dam under new name

The annual summer festival formerly known as Lake Days will branch out beyond Tahoe Park into downtown Beaver Dam this year.
The newly-christened Best Dam Fest will be on Saturday, July 10 with both familiar and new offerings. The 2020 Lake Days was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no entry ticket, but there will be a $5 wristband to drink alcohol in the streets, which will be closed, and at the park. Tickets will be sold for carnival rides.
"What we wanted to do is expand on the idea of Lake Days and make it more community friendly, involve some of the efforts that people in Beaver Dam are expending in expanding the downtown area, bringing businesses, and make it centralized event instead of just at the park," said organizer Brad Ingram. Spreading out the festival is also intended to help spread people out considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Tahoe Park, there will be Native American cultural activities, fishing tournaments, a Must-Skis show and learn-to-ski tutorial, food vendors and a fireworks show and more.
Downtown, there will be the carnival rides, food vendors, music performances, business sidewalk sales, the farmer's market, vendors and more. Local businesses will be involved in the festivities.
"That's really what we wanted do with Lake Days is transcend into having the whole downtown be able to take a part it this," said organizer Petrina Simms. She said the goal is to get the community involves and have them realize that the downtown is vibrant with a lot of things to do.
"When you looked at Lake Days, if there was ever any criticism that I would ever hear, it was that we did not have parking, and it was too congested," said the city's community development director Mary Vogl-Rauscher. "We left a lot at the park, but we moved it to encompass more people, to encompass the community, and it's a whole safety issue with COVID."
Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with the festival. A contact form is available bestdamfest.com.
Organizers for Best Dam Fest include Petrina Simms, Brad Ingram, Leah Kutcher and Michael Roddy working with Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Propst and Mayor Becky Glewen.
The craft fair at Swan City Park is expected to be held the same weekend on July 11.
