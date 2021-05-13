Former Lake Days festival will spread out around Beaver Dam under new name

The annual summer festival formerly known as Lake Days will branch out beyond Tahoe Park into downtown Beaver Dam this year.

The newly-christened Best Dam Fest will be on Saturday, July 10 with both familiar and new offerings. The 2020 Lake Days was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no entry ticket, but there will be a $5 wristband to drink alcohol in the streets, which will be closed, and at the park. Tickets will be sold for carnival rides.

"What we wanted to do is expand on the idea of Lake Days and make it more community friendly, involve some of the efforts that people in Beaver Dam are expending in expanding the downtown area, bringing businesses, and make it centralized event instead of just at the park," said organizer Brad Ingram. Spreading out the festival is also intended to help spread people out considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Tahoe Park, there will be Native American cultural activities, fishing tournaments, a Must-Skis show and learn-to-ski tutorial, food vendors and a fireworks show and more.

Downtown, there will be the carnival rides, food vendors, music performances, business sidewalk sales, the farmer's market, vendors and more. Local businesses will be involved in the festivities.