Former restaurant Little Crane Cafe reinvented as LC Market to combat economic effects of COVID-19

At the former Little Crane Restaurant in Necedah, where once there were dining tables “less than two feet apart,” now there are display cases holding specialty items and loaves of bread. A lunch counter where residents came in to rest and converse during a quick bite no longer has seating and instead displays decorations. The restaurants signature meal, breakfast, is no longer served.

And yet, despite completely changing her business model after 16 years to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrea Lea Parrish is content and looking to the future.

“We just have to make it through the winter,” Parrish said. “If we make it through the winter, we’ll be here to stay.”

The start of 2020 was rough for Parrish, as it was for so many in Juneau County. She had ended 2019 with one of the most popular restaurants in the region, an “awesome business,” and she and her staff had their routines down pat. But Parrish was coming off a battle with lung cancer when the pandemic hit. The fight had left her with a weakened immune system and more susceptible to the virus.

“People were not taking it (COVID) seriously,” Parrish said. “None of us knew the effects it could have, (so) our first concern was health.”