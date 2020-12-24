Former restaurant Little Crane Cafe reinvented as LC Market to combat economic effects of COVID-19

At the former Little Crane Restaurant in Necedah, where once there were dining tables “less than two feet apart,” now there are display cases holding specialty items and loaves of bread. A lunch counter where residents came in to rest and converse during a quick bite no longer has seating and instead displays decorations. The restaurants signature meal, breakfast, is no longer served.
And yet, despite completely changing her business model after 16 years to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrea Lea Parrish is content and looking to the future.
“We just have to make it through the winter,” Parrish said. “If we make it through the winter, we’ll be here to stay.”
The start of 2020 was rough for Parrish, as it was for so many in Juneau County. She had ended 2019 with one of the most popular restaurants in the region, an “awesome business,” and she and her staff had their routines down pat. But Parrish was coming off a battle with lung cancer when the pandemic hit. The fight had left her with a weakened immune system and more susceptible to the virus.
“People were not taking it (COVID) seriously,” Parrish said. “None of us knew the effects it could have, (so) our first concern was health.”
She made the difficult decision to shut down the restaurant, before Gov. Tony Evers order, thinking it would be a temporary measure. Soon the restaurant was open again for takeout only, with no inside dining and both staff and visitors required to wear masks. It was enough to pay some of the bills, but the experience was not the same and Parrish was worried about being shut down involuntarily.
“We had a wait list for people to come in, but there was no way, with the layout, to safely seat people,” Parrish said. “We had to adapt.”
One of Parrish’s employees directed her to a Facebook group focused on the challenges of COVID-19, where she saw that many rural communities had food chain issues and problems getting groceries due to the pandemic. To cope, some businesses were converting dining areas into “pop-up” markets.
“What can we do to make sure we are viable through anything?” Parrish said. “I made a decision to give up full service and do this.”
Once the decision was made, Parrish got to work. She removed the seating from the dining area and put in stands. Refrigerators for cold items went in along the back of the restaurant. The pictures decorating the walls stayed, but underneath them went craft sodas and other “foodie” items. Breakfast, which Parrish said “doesn’t travel well,” was mostly off the takeout menu.
“We never wanted to be in a position where we weren’t considered an ‘essential business,’” Parish said. “And it was a way to help the community.”
The changes were designed with safety and health during a pandemic in mind, but also longevity. With the rebranding of her business model came the rebranding of the name of the business, changing from Little Crane Café to LC Market.
“We purposefully changed the name from Little Crane Cafe to the LC Market,” Parrish said. “The changes we made were not just temporary.”
When Parrish says the changes are not just temporary, she means it. She plans to continue the new model even after the pandemic is in a more manageable state, or even over. The changes have allowed her to streamline certain areas of her business, and have made things more efficient. And they have allowed her more personal time.
“I’ve been in the industry since (age) 14… Life has changed, it doesn’t care if it was a certain way, it’s impacted the industry and things won’t go back to the way they were,” Parrish said. “You could say this is an incredible opportunity.”
Parrish’s optimism, even in the face of challenges to her health and business, are helping her get through this challenging year. She says she is thankful for the opportunity “so late in life” to change the concept of her business, and believes the new model is sound.
But to continue to survive, she needs to make it through the winter. She said that if the business does survive until spring that she’ll be there to stay, but it is not guaranteed. However, she believes the community will come through and assist local businesses like hers in surviving long enough to see out the pandemic.
Part of her faith in the community comes from the increased interest in “Shop Local” movements.
“It’s a great movement,” Parrish said. “Not the online version, the memes and Facebook, which becomes like ‘thoughts and prayers…’ but when people make a commitment to small businesses to come in and spend $5 a week, it’s a morale boost and shows (business owners) the community has their back.”
Parrish says that if she had 100 customers come in once a week, not “to spend big bucks” but to make a small purchase of $5-$10, that would cover significant bills and have a huge impact. But even those who cannot afford to stop in and buy something can help.
“There are many things anyone can do for small businesses that don’t cost anything,” Parrish said. “Spread word of mouth, spread posts, give reviews… we can live and die by reviews, and it seems they are not being written anymore.”
In a tourist friendly area like Juneau County, where many of the visitors to a local business during the warmer months can come from non-locals, things like reviews and posts become even more important. Without knowing anyone in the area, tourists can decide whether to stop into a business based solely on their Yelp or Trip Advisor page, Parrish says.
“When all this comes and goes, these businesses won’t be here anymore if we don’t do something as a community,” Parrish said. “When you lose a business you aren’t just losing a business, many of these are places you celebrate a birthday or anniversary, or your parents’ got engaged at… you’re losing that nostalgia too.”