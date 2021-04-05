Former student relives 5th grade time capsule project found at Portage elementary school

Despite that, she and her mother said they enjoyed sifting through the piles of paper with creations made by students ranging in age and citywide elementary schools. There was a Dec. 31, 1999, edition of the Daily Register they both read from front to back.

“We went through it for about two hours,” Dawn Foster said. “We just laughed and laughed.”

Kelsey Foster said it was amusing to see the names of people she hasn’t seen in years and the ideas that some of them had for what the world would look like in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just so funny to think, ‘Oh yeah, we’re all going to be in rocket ships and rocket cars and flying all over the place,” Kelsey said. “There were a few good predictions made, but for the most part, it just was like, ‘What were we thinking?’”

Others were much more accurate, like an essay from then sixth-grader Carla Ellis, who outlined how communications would work in 2021. Ellis wrote that phones will be like watches and “you will be able to talk into them and tell it who you want it to call. We won’t even have to dial numbers!!” she wrote. Ellis also predicted people would no longer rely on satellite dishes and cable for television and that computers will be the size of a remote control that listens to user commands, accurately predicting smartphones.