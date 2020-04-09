Former supervisors urge Columbia County Board against re-electing chairman

A group of supervisors, past county board chairmen and committee chairmen have distributed a letter to Columbia County Board members, asking them not to re-elect Chairman Vern Gove for his fourth consecutive term.
The letter states that historically in the county, a chairman serves one two-year term and is succeeded by the vice chairman.
"Although the county board has not established a mandatory term limit for it's chair, for well over a century, no county board chair has served consecutive terms until 2016," said the letter.
Gove has served three consecutive terms as board chairman since 2016, and has expressed his intent to run for his fourth term at the county's April 21 organizational meeting.
The letter is signed by nine former board chairmen, including Harlan Baumgartner of District 18, who ran unopposed in the April 7 election, and former committee leaders, including retiring supervisors Susana Bradley and Bruce Rashke.
Current Supervisor Kevin Kessler of District 28 did not sign the letter, but said he was involved in its organization.
Kessler said the current supervisors and former chairmen have decided to share this letter due to issues with current board leadership.
"There are a number of people unhappy with the performance of the current county board chairman in terms of his personal style, disrespect and rudeness to people and not being open," Kessler said.
Sue Martin, a former board chairwoman, said in an email to the group that organized the letter that there is a need for continuous turnover in board leadership.
"I could not agree more that the Columbia County Board of Supervisors take steps to return to its former tradition of a one-term Chair. This tradition had proven to be a most effective way of ensuring a strong leadership progression," said Martin in the email. "I commend those who have recognized the need to reconsider the Board’s current status and have taken a stand that will strengthen, stabilize and ensure a strong Columbia County government for the future."
The letter stated the county needed to return to its historical practice to allow for new leadership and ideas.
The county board is required by law to hold an organizational meeting on April 21 following the April 7 election results. Due to the county operating under a state of emergency and social distancing practices, both Gove and county Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf have expressed that the election of new officers will likely not happen at that meeting.
The county board voted in a resolution last week to allow for the current board, committees and all chair and vice chair positions to remain the same until the county can swear in newly elected supervisors and elect new officers.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.