Former supervisors urge Columbia County Board against re-electing chairman

Sue Martin, a former board chairwoman, said in an email to the group that organized the letter that there is a need for continuous turnover in board leadership.

"I could not agree more that the Columbia County Board of Supervisors take steps to return to its former tradition of a one-term Chair. This tradition had proven to be a most effective way of ensuring a strong leadership progression," said Martin in the email. "I commend those who have recognized the need to reconsider the Board’s current status and have taken a stand that will strengthen, stabilize and ensure a strong Columbia County government for the future."

The letter stated the county needed to return to its historical practice to allow for new leadership and ideas.

The county board is required by law to hold an organizational meeting on April 21 following the April 7 election results. Due to the county operating under a state of emergency and social distancing practices, both Gove and county Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf have expressed that the election of new officers will likely not happen at that meeting.

The county board voted in a resolution last week to allow for the current board, committees and all chair and vice chair positions to remain the same until the county can swear in newly elected supervisors and elect new officers.

