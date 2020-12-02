Former teacher convicted of sexual assault to be released

A former teacher at Wayland Academy who was convicted of sexual assault of a student in 2016 will be released from prison Dec. 15 and will live in the Mayville area.

According to a Facebook post from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Adam Hechimovich, 28, will reside on German Road and will be supervised by Department of Corrections. He also will be monitored by GPS.

Restrictions for Hechimovich include no contact with minors, no contact with Wayland Academy students or staff and no use of drugs or alcohol. He is not allowed to enter a tavern or liquor store.

Hechimovich, Mayville, pleaded no contest to two counts of child enticement with sexual contact and three counts of sex assault of a student by school staff in August 2016. Ten other counts were dismissed, but were read into the court record. He was sentenced in December 2016 to four years of initial confinement and 25 years of extended supervision.

According to court records, Hechimovich had sextual contact with a student in 2015 while he was a music teacher at Wayland Academy.

The release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office says Hechimovich is not wanted and is being released after serving his prison sentence. He will be required to register in person with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office or with any other law enforcement agency in the community where he lives.