Fort McCoy eyed for Afghan refugees

Fort McCoy has been identified as a potential processing point for refugees fleeing Afghanistan.
Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell said Monday that Fort McCoy “is under consideration as a site to provide temporary housing for Afghan special immigration visa applicants and their families.”
As many as 30,000 Afghan refugees are expected to flee their home country after the United States ended its military presence in Afghanistan earlier this month. Fort McCoy spokesperson Tonya Townsell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Monday that Fort McCoy was notified that it will be receiving immigrant visa applications and that the installation is “prepared to accept this mission.”
The Tribune attempted to reach Townsell Monday and had the inquiry referred to DOD.
Mitchell forwarded a statement from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, who said DOD will provide temporary housing and support for 22,000 Afghan applicants, their families and other “at-risk” people.
“While a final selection of locations has not been made, assessment teams are currently on the ground at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to determine whether these facilities meet requirements,” Kirby said.
Kirby said another 8,000 Afghan refugees will be “transported to a third country for processing.”
Fort McCoy housed 14,000 Cuban refugees who were relocated after the 1980 Mariel boat lift. Roughly 2,500 civilians and 450 military personnel work at the installation, located on 60,000 acres between Sparta and Tomah.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office captain Chris Weaver said Monday his office hasn’t been notified by the federal government about any refugee placement.
“We haven’t been contacted by Fort McCoy or the Department of Defense,” Weaver said. “We haven’t met with anybody.”
The office of Congressman Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, didn’t confirm whether refugees are coming to Fort McCoy, but Kind said in a statement that the installation was ready to handle an influx, if necessary.
“As we wait for further details regarding this ongoing situation, I have full confidence in our outstanding service members at Fort McCoy and stand ready to work with local, state and federal leaders to assist however possible,” Kind said.
He said the U.S. has an obligation to Afghans who risked their lives to support the American military effort.
“We cannot abandon them now — every effort must be made to ensure their safety,” Kind said.
