Fort Winnebago man charged with reckless endangerment following gunshot
A Fort Winnebago man was charged with reckless endangerment following reports of a gunshot.

Dennis O'Connell, 72, made a virtual initial appearance in Columbia County Court on Sunday after being charged with felony reckless endangerment of safety with a dangerous weapon in a domestic abuse situation, misdemeanor operating a firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct with dangerous weapon. He received $10,000 signature bond and may not have contact with the victims in the case. He may not possess drugs or alcohol.

According to a press release from Sheriff Roger Brandner, deputies were called to a location in the town of Fort Winnebago following a report that an intoxicated man had a firearm and a gunshot was heard inside the residence. Deputies made contact with family members and recovered a firearm with a discharged shell casing.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 20.

