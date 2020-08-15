Forward Pharmacy warns the flu shot will have extra importance this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local pharmacy owner is urging people to get a flu shot this year even if they never have before because of the unknown variables with COVID-19 also active.

“They can be similar and people probably would not fare well with the flu and COVID,” said Matthew Mabie owner of Forward Pharmacy in Columbus. “We are not anticipating getting a vaccine for COVID until next year either early or later in the year.”

Forward Pharmacy, 100 S. Ludington St., came to Columbus the summer in 2019 opening in the former Sharrow’s Pharmacy building. The business has four other stores locate Cottage Grove, Deerfield, McFarland and recently purchased a new pharmacy in Cambridge.

Ryan Bender and Michelle Dreger are the pharmacists in charge of the Columbus location.

“We are getting ready for the flu shot season this year,” Mabie said. “It is as important to get the flu shot this year as it has ever been in the past.”

He said about 40 percent of people get a flu shot each year and the best time to get a flu shot is in September through November.