Forward Pharmacy warns the flu shot will have extra importance this year

A local pharmacy owner is urging people to get a flu shot this year even if they never have before because of the unknown variables with COVID-19 also active.
“They can be similar and people probably would not fare well with the flu and COVID,” said Matthew Mabie owner of Forward Pharmacy in Columbus. “We are not anticipating getting a vaccine for COVID until next year either early or later in the year.”
Forward Pharmacy, 100 S. Ludington St., came to Columbus the summer in 2019 opening in the former Sharrow’s Pharmacy building. The business has four other stores locate Cottage Grove, Deerfield, McFarland and recently purchased a new pharmacy in Cambridge.
Ryan Bender and Michelle Dreger are the pharmacists in charge of the Columbus location.
“We are getting ready for the flu shot season this year,” Mabie said. “It is as important to get the flu shot this year as it has ever been in the past.”
He said about 40 percent of people get a flu shot each year and the best time to get a flu shot is in September through November.
Those who get the flu shot regularly can build up an immunity against strains of the flu because your body has already been exposed to the strain with previous shots, Mable said. For example, he said two years ago the most prominent strains of the flu were those that the annual vaccine covered two years earlier which helped reduce flu.
Mabie said it is impossible to predict how widespread flu will be this year until after flu season is over. The contents of the flu vaccination have been determined, and it will target four different strains this year.
There are many options for getting the flu shot including staying inside a vehicle if they do not feel coming inside. Businesses can contact Forward Pharmacy to set up a clinic at their site.
Almost every insurance covers flu vaccination and even without insurance it is $35.
“Unless you are allergic to the flu vaccine, there are no reason not to get one,” Mabie said. “It can’t make you sick.”
