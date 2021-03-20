Foster families sought in Dodge County: Need is high for people willing to help

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Humans Services & Health Department is urgently seeking couples, families and single adults willing to take in foster children.
“We’re struggling for bed availability,” said Foster Care Coordinator Jim Wiersma. ”We have a few homes with bed openings, but not many. Right now we don’t have any openings either for teenage children or for groups of siblings.”
There are no waiting lists. When homes cannot be found locally children may be placed farther afield, perhaps elsewhere in the state.
“Our goal is always to keep kids close to family,” Wiersma said. “The No. 1 goal is reunification with parents. By keeping kids close to family, close to their parents, it’s easier to work toward that reunification. Then we don’t have to deal with great distances and trying to get kids down for visits and those sorts of things.”
There are 32 homes licensed in Dodge County, with 32 children placed in them, some with more than one child. Four homes are currently on hold. Approximately 50 percent of area homes belong to relatives of foster children, meaning they are not taking other children. A total of 22 children are placed with relatives in unlicensed homes. Fifteen are placed in guardianship outside the foster care system. An additional 20 are in treatment foster care like a child care institution.
With about 100 children currently in placement, the numbers of children needing help continues to grow.
“Since 2015, we’ve seen an increase of 50 percent,” said Lisa Grycowski, Child Protective Services Ongoing Supervisor. “That has a lot to do with parents who are taking drugs.”
“I’ve been doing this a long time and one of the things I’ve noticed is that a number of our kids are not transitioning out of foster care and back into their homes because of drug issues,” said Wiersma. “That means that for more and more of our kids we’re looking for long-term placement options like adoption or other guardianship. There are quite a few kids who are going through the termination of parental rights process.”
“It’s tragic but sometimes it is the only choice,” said Grycowski.
That can result in behavioral issues for the child, although Wiersma said parents are the more likely culprit.
Wiersma said, “Any time you’ve come from a traumatic environment you’re going to be dealing with that. Most of the time foster parents will tell you that the kids are the easy part. It’s the system and everything else that can be quite a lot to deal with.”
“One of the challenging parts of foster care is being able to care and provide for each child’s needs as soon as they come into your home,” said Jill Winkler who fosters with her wife Pamela. “As a foster parent I want to protect them, but the reality is that most of them have been through very tough situations that I wasn’t a part of and now have to work through. The biggest reward, however, is to see the growth of the foster child, our family and the child’s biological family and then the reunification or adoption of that child.”
Emily Shier, who fosters with her husband Ben, feels blessed to be able to help.
“The definition of fostering is to encourage development and that’s exactly how our family feels called to serve,” she said. “Certainly after caring for an infant from birth through the first year we become attached. But we feel honored to have the opportunity to keep a child safe, to feed them, play with them, nurture and educate them and provide a family where they are loved unconditionally. It is heart-wrenching to say goodbye, but we also celebrate a healthy transition to their future home, whether its reunification or adoption.”
She credits support from her family, Dodge County Human Services & Health, and the community, for providing the support that makes it all possible.
Another scenario involves “concurrent homes,” where host families might be hoping to take on the child or children on a long-term basis.
“We have some homes that have come into our system that have gotten licensed because their interest was adoption and they went through different attempts to have children or they wanted to adopt but weren’t able to and they felt this was their way to give back,” said Wiersma. “As a result they’ve been able to have a long-term relationship through adoption or guardianship.”
COVID-19 hasn’t had much of an impact on placement, although foster parents have had to adapt to the challenges of closed schools and online learning, just like other parents.
Wiersma is full of praise for those who have taken on the challenges and have provided a much-needed home for a child or children who really need it.
“As far as quality of foster homes we do have the best of the best,” he said. “They’re really, really, good homes. We just need more of them.”
For more information call the department at (920) 386-3634.