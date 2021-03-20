Foster families sought in Dodge County: Need is high for people willing to help

With about 100 children currently in placement, the numbers of children needing help continues to grow.

“Since 2015, we’ve seen an increase of 50 percent,” said Lisa Grycowski, Child Protective Services Ongoing Supervisor. “That has a lot to do with parents who are taking drugs.”

“I’ve been doing this a long time and one of the things I’ve noticed is that a number of our kids are not transitioning out of foster care and back into their homes because of drug issues,” said Wiersma. “That means that for more and more of our kids we’re looking for long-term placement options like adoption or other guardianship. There are quite a few kids who are going through the termination of parental rights process.”

“It’s tragic but sometimes it is the only choice,” said Grycowski.

That can result in behavioral issues for the child, although Wiersma said parents are the more likely culprit.

Wiersma said, “Any time you’ve come from a traumatic environment you’re going to be dealing with that. Most of the time foster parents will tell you that the kids are the easy part. It’s the system and everything else that can be quite a lot to deal with.”