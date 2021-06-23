Foster retiring from Portage library after 27 years

Dawn Foster’s last day working at the Portage Public Library is next Wednesday. For 15 years she has been the Children Services librarian and has seen countless kids learn to love reading.
The Library is planning a retirement party/parade on Foster’s last day. On June 30, the library will be holding a retirement parade for Foster where families will drive by wave and give her a proper send off.
Foster started at the library in 1994, before the current Portage Public Library was built. In 2006, she was promoted to her current position as Children Services Librarian.
In that 15 years, she has worked with kids and their families. One of her favorite things about the position is working with the kids.
“It’s incredible to see the kids reading,” Foster said. “You can see the excitement as its happening. It starts to click and they’re reading. It’s great for the parents too.”
Foster has a big smile on her face when explaining how she has seen this transformation in area kids over the years.
“You’re seeing that excitement. It’s just wonderful feeling for the kids and parents. It really is the best,” Foster said.
One of Foster’s proudest actions at the library is the baby story-time program.
“I expanded the baby story-time as it was beginning in the early 2000s as it was taking off in libraries across the country,” Foster said. “It got so big that we needed to divide it up into three different story times’ sections; baby, toddler and pre-K.”
The idea for the retirement parade came from Children’s Library Clerk Angie Tomlinson.
“We saw other area libraries were doing this during the pandemic and thought it was a good idea,” Tomlinson said. She said a lot of people attended the party for Foster’s 25 year anniversary with the library.
“This way, we can have a celebration without a bunch of people congregating inside,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson got the OK from Library Director Debbie Bird and also went over the plan with the Portage Police Department.
“With all of construction going on around us, we want to make sure this is safe,” Tomlinson said. “We’ll have someone outside directing cars when they can drive past.”
Tomlinson said the goal is to celebrate Foster without causing a traffic incident.
When Foster started in 1994, the library was smaller.
“I started as a shelf stocker when the library was still at the building that is now the Museum at the Portage,” Foster said. She decided to start working after being a stay at home mom while her kids grew up.
“When the youngest started going to school, that’s when I went back to work,” Foster said. “At first it was just eight to ten hours a week.”
Although the library was smaller, it was the main place for kids to go.
“Back then, we were the only game in town, I guess,” Foster said. “We worked, and still do, with the schools and saw a lot of the kids.”
Foster said expanded Parks and Recreation Department programming and the Portage Center for the Arts theater program have changed things some.
“Kids in Portage have more options now in the summer,” Foster said. “But we still see the library as another outlet for the kids.”
Library Director Debbie Bird said Foster has been the cornerstone of the Portage Children’s Library.
“Retirement is inevitable,” Bird said. “The Portage Library is losing a lot when she leaves, but we’re a better library for having her here for 27 years.”
Bird said the library is planning to commission a mural in the Children’s Library vestibule to honor Foster. It is still in the planning phase but Bird said it could be on one wall or could be a panorama style mural on both walls.
“We are still looking for donations,” Bird said. “One wall to be painted would be $400 and both walls would be $800. It would be a really great thing to be able to do in Dawn’s honor.”
Bird agrees with Foster about the importance of libraries for children in communities like Portage.
“Children’s libraries are tantamount to reaching children and their families to address the needs of the community,” Bird said. “This is true of any community.”
The library continues to look for a new Children Services librarian. Foster said she enjoyed the job because of the variety it gave her.
“You’d get to work thinking it was going to go one way and then you show up and you’re helping someone with references, you’re helping someone else trying to find a new book and helping parents with library resources,” Foster said. “Just the variety of work I got to do here. It was pretty awesome.”