Foster retiring from Portage library after 27 years

“I started as a shelf stocker when the library was still at the building that is now the Museum at the Portage,” Foster said. She decided to start working after being a stay at home mom while her kids grew up.

“When the youngest started going to school, that’s when I went back to work,” Foster said. “At first it was just eight to ten hours a week.”

Although the library was smaller, it was the main place for kids to go.

“Back then, we were the only game in town, I guess,” Foster said. “We worked, and still do, with the schools and saw a lot of the kids.”

Foster said expanded Parks and Recreation Department programming and the Portage Center for the Arts theater program have changed things some.

“Kids in Portage have more options now in the summer,” Foster said. “But we still see the library as another outlet for the kids.”

Library Director Debbie Bird said Foster has been the cornerstone of the Portage Children’s Library.

“Retirement is inevitable,” Bird said. “The Portage Library is losing a lot when she leaves, but we’re a better library for having her here for 27 years.”