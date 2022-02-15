Four advance for Columbus School Board

Seven candidates sought seats on the Columbus School Board and four will advance to the election on April 5.
Chris Roelke had 423 votes, Mike O'Brien had 396 votes, Martha Rule had 366 votes and Joseph Hammer had 329 votes, according to unofficial results. Others who ran were Adam Pulver with 214 votes, Corey Ohlson-Rappe with 183 votes and Michelle Stark with 90 votes.
Aaron Holbrook
Capital Newspapers Regional Editor
