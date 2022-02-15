 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four advance for Columbus School Board

Columbus High School

The new lunchroom and commons area of Columbus High School was opened to students last week. The Columbus School District is also searching for a new superintendent and willl be hiring a search firm to find the right candidate for the district.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

Seven candidates sought seats on the Columbus School Board and four will advance to the election on April 5.

Chris Roelke had 423 votes, Mike O'Brien had 396 votes, Martha Rule had 366 votes and Joseph Hammer had 329 votes, according to unofficial results. Others who ran were Adam Pulver with 214 votes, Corey Ohlson-Rappe with 183 votes and Michelle Stark with 90 votes.

