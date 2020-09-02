Four arrested in Portage accused of dealing meth

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Four people from Portage were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by Columbia County Drug Task Force into methamphetamine sales in the city of Portage.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the warrants were executed on two apartments in downtown Portage. Methamphetamine, THC, drug paraphernalia and items used for the sale of methamphetamine were seized. More than two ounces of methamphetamine was seized.