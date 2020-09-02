 Skip to main content
Four arrested in Portage accused of dealing meth
Four arrested in Portage accused of dealing meth

Four people from Portage were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by Columbia County Drug Task Force into methamphetamine sales in the city of Portage.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the warrants were executed on two apartments in downtown Portage. Methamphetamine, THC, drug paraphernalia and items used for the sale of methamphetamine were seized. More than two ounces of methamphetamine was seized.

Arrested were:

  • Walter Madsen, 43, who faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation;
  • Melissa Cardenas, 41, who faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, out of county warrant;
  • Kenneth Perkey, 42, who faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
  • Ryan Fraser, 56, who faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.

They are being held at the Columbia County Jail awaiting court appearances.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Portage Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Columbia County, please contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS or by visiting www.p3tips.com/1175

