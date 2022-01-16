Four displaced following after Portage fire

A fire was started at a Portage residence where a tenant was smoking a cigarette in bed. Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the cause of the fire was careless use of smoking materials.

In a statement released Sunday morning Haase said Portage Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire on East Cook Street in Portage on Saturday at 11:34 p.m.

There were no reported injuries from the fire that started in the bedroom. When fire crews arrived the fire was active and smoke was showing from the exterior of the two story multifamily residence.

“The tenant was smoking in bed, thought she had extinguished the cigarette, but it landed on a role of yarn and started a fire,” Haase said. “The tenant tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but the heavy smoke forced her out of the structure.”

Portage Fire made sure all the residents were out of the building. They entered the building and saw heavy fire and smoke damage to the bedroom the fire started in. Haase said three other apartments had smoke and water damage.

Red Cross assisted the residents with finding living arrangements for the evening. The residents will be displaced until it can be cleaned and remodeled, Haase said.