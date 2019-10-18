Sauk Prairie music lovers will have a new group to listen to live Oct. 26.
The Four Freshmen will perform at the River Arts Center at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.
“The Four Freshman group has been around for many decades,” said River Arts Executive Director Lindsey Giese. “The group that we’re bringing in is the 23rd incarnation… they keep passing down the reigns to new people over the years (and) that ensures the sound for the original group still exists today.”
The Four Freshman are currently comprised of Tommy Boynton, Jonathan Gaines, Bob Ferreira and Stein Malvey.
“It’s very jazz based harmonies, some of them are very complex,” said Bob Ferreira, who plays drums and sings bass for the group. “We all play our own instruments while we’re singing. A lot of groups don’t do that.”
Ferreira got involved with the Four Freshmen after a teacher of his at community college recommended him for a newly opened spot in the group.
You have free articles remaining.
“When he said he recommended me, I just about fell out of my chair,” Ferreira said. “That summer I was moving to Las Vegas. That was 27 years ago.”
Because member replacement is typically done one member at a time, the existing style and sound of the group is preserved while newcomers are able to add something new.
“The members will change over the years but the organization stays the same,” Ferreira said.
Ferreira said he believes the Oct. 26 event will be the Four Freshmen’s first performance in Sauk Prairie.
Tickets can be purchased at riverartsinc.org or at 608-643-5215.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)