Four more arrested in catalytic converter theft investigation

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts following a search at a town of Lindina residence.
Sheriff Brent Oleson said investigators searched the Lindina residence at about 6:50 a.m. Sept. 15, with investigators allegedly finding “methamphetamine, heroin, THC, drug paraphernalia, a firearm with ammunition, stolen property including catalytic converters and associated vehicle parts.”
Investigators arrested Dustin Belk, Dylan Belk, Katelynn McDonald and Kyle Hendricks after the search and are referring charges to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.
Dustin Belk is recommended for charges possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of THC as a party to a crime, possession of stolen property as a party to a crime, two counts of theft of a major motor vehicle part and a probation hold.
Dylan Belk is recommended with charges possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of THC as a party to a crime and possession of stolen property as a party to a crime.
McDonald is recommended with charges possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of THC as a party to a crime, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Hendricks is recommended with charges possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, felon in possession of a firearm and a probation hold.
The four arrests come after Oleson warned in August the Sheriff’s Office “anticipate(s) more arrests will be made in the very near future” after detectives arrested Christopher Housworth of Necedah in connection with the catalytic converter thefts.
Housworth was allegedly found with stolen catalytic converters, tools to remove catalytic converters and a loaded 9MM handgun after a traffic stop for a felony probation warrant Aug. 23. Oleson said at the time the Sheriff’s Office received several tips from citizens that led to the investigation and arrest of Housworth.
Oleson said the investigation into the stolen catalytic converters is still ongoing after the current arrests and additional arrests are expected. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Elroy Police Department, Mauston Police Department and the New Lisbon Police Department.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.