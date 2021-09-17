Four more arrested in catalytic converter theft investigation

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts following a search at a town of Lindina residence.

Sheriff Brent Oleson said investigators searched the Lindina residence at about 6:50 a.m. Sept. 15, with investigators allegedly finding “methamphetamine, heroin, THC, drug paraphernalia, a firearm with ammunition, stolen property including catalytic converters and associated vehicle parts.”

Investigators arrested Dustin Belk, Dylan Belk, Katelynn McDonald and Kyle Hendricks after the search and are referring charges to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.

Dustin Belk is recommended for charges possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of THC as a party to a crime, possession of stolen property as a party to a crime, two counts of theft of a major motor vehicle part and a probation hold.

Dylan Belk is recommended with charges possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of THC as a party to a crime and possession of stolen property as a party to a crime.

McDonald is recommended with charges possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of THC as a party to a crime, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.