A new four-way stop was put in place at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Stone Street this week.
The Common Council approved adding the sign in September, with city officials saying that there were issues with heavy traffic and speeding past Jefferson Elementary School, 301 Brook St.
Stone Street itself recently reopened after major reconstruction work this summer that included fixing the water main infrastructure below the road. The water main used to break several times a year, requiring costly repair work.
The other major new four-way stop sign that was added to Beaver Dam this year is at the intersection of North Spring Street and Woodland Drive. The stop sign was added as part of an agreement between the city of Beaver Dam and the town of Beaver Dam to resolve an issue over an upcoming apartment complex off Woodland Drive.
