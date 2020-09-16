Fourth annual Hill and Valley Exploration Tour returns to Sauk, Richland counties beginning Sept. 19

A farm to fork dinner will be held on the final day of the event, Sept. 27, at the Dwyer’s Fern Creek Retreat, which will be outside, Buttonow said. Cost is $70 a person for the meal.

With most of the venues outside, Buttonow said the event is safe for social distancing. It is requested people bring masks, she said. Harms said hand washing stations and hand sanitizing stations will be available at each venue. All health guidelines from the county will be followed, Buttonow said.

Buttonow said there wasn’t any thought to cancelling the event due to the pandemic because many activities are held outdoors and the economic impact it has on the community to support local farmers.

“Farmers, we keep going we never stop,” Buttonow said.

Harms agreed.

“We do that essential work that needs to get done,” Harms said.

Harms said she and the organizers look at the event as a great opportunity for people to get out when other events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.