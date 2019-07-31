The fourth annual MUTED event will bring rock music and a whole lot more to Swan City Park in Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m, Saturday.
MUTED, which stands for Musicians United To End Displacement, will raise money for the New Beginnings Homeless Shelters in Beaver Dam. The event was started by Nancy Welsch and Jeff Smith when the men’s homeless shelter was still young. New Beginnings now operates two homeless shelters, one for men and one for women and families. People can stay there for up to 30 days while they are experiencing homelessness.
“Many people in the area don’t think there are any homeless people,” said Welsch. “There are, and we’re trying to get the word out about how important we are, and the number of people we help.”
The New Beginnings men’s shelter is usually full and the shelter for women and families is seeing a lot of use as well, according to Welsch. New Beginnings is a nonprofit organization that provides resources for those who need emergency housing in finding employment and a more permanent place to stay.
This year’s musical lineup includes members of the Beaver Dam High School Band (11 a.m. to noon), Fire on High (12:30-2:30 p.m.), Reel to Real (3-5 p.m.), Starkweather Bay (5:30-7 p.m.), and Crystal Waters Band (7:30-9 p.m.).
Cassie Schmidt, a board member of New Beginnings, said last year's event raised $3,200. MUTED raised more than $3,000 in 2017 and about $900 in 2016. Those attending are urged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry.
Guests may visit with firefighters with a firetruck, police officers with a squad car and more. Several raffles will be held including 50/50 and item raffles. Items being raffled include a signed Packers football.
Fun for children includes face painting, games, two bouncy houses and more.
“Frosties Fosters” will provide help for homeless cats and dogs, which will be offered for adoption.
“This way we’re helping both two- and four-legged homeless,” said Welsch.
Food will include grilled hamburgers, brats and hot dogs, and a plate lunch including choice of home-baked desserts. There will be a bake sale as well.
“Church ladies are baking the treats so you know they’ll be good,” Welsch said.
Chippy’s Popcorn Creations will be selling on-site.
At the dunk tank, one can buy three balls for $2 to throw and try to knock whoever was sitting inside into the water — or just spend $10 and skip straight to pressing the button. This year's volunteers include local media representatives and others.
Proceeds assist New Beginnings and local food pantries.
For more information, visit newbeginningsshelter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)