Fourth of July fireworks will happen in Baraboo; other events canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Baraboo announced its fireworks show sponsored by Festival Foods will begin at 9:45 p.m. at the same location as past years: east of Lincoln Avenue, behind the Meat Market.

The fireworks display will be aerial only and won’t include a ground show this year, City Administrator Kennie Downing said. The entire fireworks display should be visible from a large portion of the city, but the Sauk County Fairgrounds will be closed for the show.

A medium-height firework will be launched every 15 minutes beginning at 8 p.m. to help people find a good spot for viewing the display, Downing said. Moreover, the fireworks show will be live-streamed on 99.7 MAX FM’s Facebook page and will also air live on Baraboo cable channels 10 and 982 and local TV channel 43.

“Thank you for your patience as we plan to provide you the safest and most responsible fireworks show,” Downing said.

Baraboo urges residents to practice safe social distancing, park in legal parking stalls and avoid encroaching on driveway entrances. Any firework that “goes up and blows up” is illegal for personal use in the state of Wisconsin, Downing added.