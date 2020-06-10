Fourth of July fireworks will happen in Baraboo; other events canceled

The city of Baraboo announced its fireworks show sponsored by Festival Foods will begin at 9:45 p.m. at the same location as past years: east of Lincoln Avenue, behind the Meat Market.
The fireworks display will be aerial only and won’t include a ground show this year, City Administrator Kennie Downing said. The entire fireworks display should be visible from a large portion of the city, but the Sauk County Fairgrounds will be closed for the show.
A medium-height firework will be launched every 15 minutes beginning at 8 p.m. to help people find a good spot for viewing the display, Downing said. Moreover, the fireworks show will be live-streamed on 99.7 MAX FM’s Facebook page and will also air live on Baraboo cable channels 10 and 982 and local TV channel 43.
“Thank you for your patience as we plan to provide you the safest and most responsible fireworks show,” Downing said.
Baraboo urges residents to practice safe social distancing, park in legal parking stalls and avoid encroaching on driveway entrances. Any firework that “goes up and blows up” is illegal for personal use in the state of Wisconsin, Downing added.
Baraboo Fireworks Inc. said the annual “BaraBooms” family event is cancelled this year. The event -- which had occurred prior to the city's fireworks display -- included live music, kids activities and controlled parking at the fairgrounds for the fireworks.
“With the ever-changing uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation and voiced concerns by the city over large gatherings, it was decided to cancel,” Baraboo Fireworks said in a news release. “The safety of the community and volunteers is our primary concern.”
“We look forward to being able to offer you a bigger and better, full BaraBooms event on July 4, 2021.”
