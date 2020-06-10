Fourth of July fireworks will happen in Portage; other events canceled

Portage will go ahead with fireworks displays for the Fourth of July but organizers have canceled accompanying festivities in the interest of public health.
The Portage Area Chamber of Commerce announced the fireworks celebration sponsored by Festival Foods will be held at 9:30 p.m. near Gunderson Drive on the north side of the city. The event had been held at Pauquette Park for the past 10 years, Executive Director Marianne Hanson said, and the COVID-19 health emergency also ends a streak of 27 straight summer performances by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in Portage.
One firework will be launched every 15 minutes beginning at 8:45 p.m. until the main show begins so that people can find an optimal place to view the display.
“With the pandemic altering and canceling so many summer festivals and celebrations, we are delighted to be able to hold the fireworks for everyone to enjoy this summer,” Hanson said. “Fireworks are an American summertime tradition. We are so happy that families can come out and enjoy fireworks in Portage this year.”
Portage is holding the show on the north side due to city restrictions on large gatherings in parks and because there are many places to enjoy the fireworks in that area, Hanson said. “The idea is that you can watch this from your vehicle -- a drive-in concept. You can watch the show from parking lots, side streets and the people who live in that area can watch it from their homes.”
Ideal spots for viewing the fireworks display include the Festival Foods and Stock and Field parking lots and the crossroads area of Red Fox Run and Gunderson Drive, Hanson said.
The Chamber is urging residents to maintain social distancing during the show, avoid gathering in large groups and respect the private property of residents on the north side.
For more information about Portage fireworks, visit portagewi.com or call the Chamber at 608-742-6242.
