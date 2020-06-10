Fourth of July fireworks will happen in Portage; other events canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Portage will go ahead with fireworks displays for the Fourth of July but organizers have canceled accompanying festivities in the interest of public health.

The Portage Area Chamber of Commerce announced the fireworks celebration sponsored by Festival Foods will be held at 9:30 p.m. near Gunderson Drive on the north side of the city. The event had been held at Pauquette Park for the past 10 years, Executive Director Marianne Hanson said, and the COVID-19 health emergency also ends a streak of 27 straight summer performances by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in Portage.

One firework will be launched every 15 minutes beginning at 8:45 p.m. until the main show begins so that people can find an optimal place to view the display.

“With the pandemic altering and canceling so many summer festivals and celebrations, we are delighted to be able to hold the fireworks for everyone to enjoy this summer,” Hanson said. “Fireworks are an American summertime tradition. We are so happy that families can come out and enjoy fireworks in Portage this year.”