FOX LAKE – Fox Lake City Council approved a 2020 budget for the city Wednesday night following a brief discussion, and taxpayers should expect good news from the city when tax bills arrive in December. The 2020 mill rate is down 21 cents per $1,000 of assessed value (from $10.61 in 2019 to $10.40 in 2020).
General fund expenditures are up nearly 10 percent ($166,000) to $1.87 million. Revenue is up 12 percent (from $1.65 million in 2019 to 1.87 million in 2020).
The tax levy to make up the difference is nearly $839,000, up 7.4 percent from nearly $781,000 in 2019.
Dean Perlick, Fox Lake City Administrator, outlined the reasons for the increase in general fund expenses. Among the big ticket items for 2020 and 2021 are $80,000 in repairs at the city pool.
The cost of resurfacing the pool, to be completed by Neuman Pools at a reduced rate, is $59,500. The cost of a new heater is $21,000.
“They allowed us to spread out the payments over three years,” said Perlick. “We used the $20,000 from community fundraisers and grants – including funds from Waupun Community Hospital – as a down payment. We’re budgeting the rest ($30,000 in 2020 and 2021) over the next two years.”
“We do have one of the oldest pools in the area, so we’re grateful they were willing to work with us,” said Mayor Tom Bednarek.
Other capital expenditures include new furnaces and zoned heating for the entire municipal building (just under $18,000); street chip sealing ($23,000); a utility tractor ($11,500 as the city’s part of a four-department split) planning ahead for a patrol squad replacement ($10,000); hallway flooring in the municipal building ($8,000); a truck replacement for the sewer and water departments ($30,660); and a tractor for the sewer and water utilities ($23,000).
The largest infrastructure expense is installation of a water main loop to service development of the west side TIF District at $235,000. That expanse will be covered by TIF funds, and will not impact the tax levy.
It also was reported that plans to build a Subway restaurant in the TIF are currently on hold.
Employee wages were increased 2 percent, with health insurance benefits rising 4 percent.
Offsetting the city’s costs are increased tax base, thanks to the developments on the west and south sides. The addition of $2.4 million in assessed tax base, kept the levy lower.
“A lot of the increases are in the TIF districts, and we get 100 percent of those funds,” said Bednarek. “We’ll definitely be within the levy limits, which helps us keep all the state aids that are available to us.”
“Hopefully next year will be the same,” said Bednarek. “We’re also hoping that by the end of next year we’ll have housing for 50 new families.”
He added, “The highway (33) has also helped us with our growth. We have almost 10,000 vehicles passing through every day.”
The budget was approved with a unanimous vote.
