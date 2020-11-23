Fox Lake approves lower budget: Levy drops due to higher value

The Fox Lake City Council approved a substantially lower tax rate last Wednesday night, thanks to added valuation to both new and existing properties in the city.
“The budgeted amount of local property tax for the 2021 budget was $805,623,” said City Administrator Dean Perlick. “That is a 3.95 percent decrease from the $838,732 (budgeted for) the 2020 budget.”
The $805,623 figure results in a mill rate of 9.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The mill rate last year was $10.40. That translates into an $88 decrease for a $100,000 house (for city purposes).
General fund expenses went down slightly from $1.87 million in 2020 to $1.84 million in 2021.
Perlick explained that an increase in assessed value allowed the city to fund more projects and lower the city’s mill rate as well.
“It’s everything combined,” said Mayor Tom Bednarek. “Home values went up. We had four new houses go up. With the industrial park and new businesses it was a great, great surprise.”
A surprise it may have been, but Bednarek said it was no accident.
“It doesn’t just fall in your lap,” he said. “We’ve been planning and working on this for years. Our industrial park is full. We’ve got one new building going up there this fall and two more going up in the spring.”
He said, “You have to make phone calls. I’m working with a developer now and we’ll be sitting down with him in the next couple weeks about building a few more new houses.”
He added that properties are in high demand and houses in the $150,000 to $200,000 rage sell as quickly as they hit the market. He stated that all local industries are all looking for help, and despite COVID 19 seem to be thriving.
Major projects for 2021 include:
• Reconstruction of Green Street and installation of new utilities.
• Reconstruction of a portion of Mill Street.
• Final payment on the resurfacing and installation of a new heater at the aquatic center.
• Fountain pump replacement at the aquatic center.
• Installation of a new emergency siren to be relocated in the industrial park.
• Furnace/air conditioner unit replacement at the Police Department.
• Air conditioner replacement at the Fox Lake Historical Society church building.
Bednarek thanked city staff for making things run as smoothly and efficiently as they have.
“We’ve got a good crew here in the city, and we’re very happy with the way the budget turned out.
One person attended the budget hearing, reportedly interested in running for the city council next year.
“No one seems to object to the lower tax rate,” said Bednarek. “We must be doing something right.”
