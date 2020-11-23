Fox Lake approves lower budget: Levy drops due to higher value

The Fox Lake City Council approved a substantially lower tax rate last Wednesday night, thanks to added valuation to both new and existing properties in the city.

“The budgeted amount of local property tax for the 2021 budget was $805,623,” said City Administrator Dean Perlick. “That is a 3.95 percent decrease from the $838,732 (budgeted for) the 2020 budget.”

The $805,623 figure results in a mill rate of 9.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The mill rate last year was $10.40. That translates into an $88 decrease for a $100,000 house (for city purposes).

General fund expenses went down slightly from $1.87 million in 2020 to $1.84 million in 2021.

Perlick explained that an increase in assessed value allowed the city to fund more projects and lower the city’s mill rate as well.

“It’s everything combined,” said Mayor Tom Bednarek. “Home values went up. We had four new houses go up. With the industrial park and new businesses it was a great, great surprise.”

A surprise it may have been, but Bednarek said it was no accident.