Fox Lake city budget complete Approval likely at Wednesday hearing

FOX LAKE – The city of Fox Lake is planning ahead with its nearly $2 million 2022 budget, with a modest increase in wages and benefits and a borrowing plan in place for street replacement and repairs.
“With the expansions and building going on now in Fox Lake, it is going to cost us a little bit more,” said Mayor Tom Bednarek. “But with the growth we’ve got, within a few years it’s going to pay for itself substantially. I’m happy with where we are with the budget. If we look at the other taxing entities our property tax will be going down even though the city levy is going up.”
He thanked staff for their hard work and diligence including Kelly Crombie, Dean Perlick, Crystal McCauley, Jenny Quirk and city department heads and staff.
“The biggest increase this year is the borrowing that will insure that significant road work and infrastructure maintenance will be done,” said City Administrator Kellie Crombie. “We’ll be chip sealing and mill and overlays on several streets next year including parts of Cordelia, Davis, Second, Wigwam, Forest, Seminary, Jensen and Rechek Circle.”
Major projects for 2021 included reconstruction of Green Street and installation of new utilities, reconstruction of a portion of Mill Street, final payment on the resurfacing and installation of a new heater at the aquatic center, fountain pump replacement at the aquatic center, installation of a new emergency siren to be located in the industrial park, furnace/air conditioner unit replacement at the Police Department and air conditioner replacement at the Fox Lake Historical Society church building.
The borrowing of $305,000 for the Department of Public Works in 2022 includes the road work, a snow plow blade and a mower. The interest rate for the five-year loan will be 2.5 percent.
Salary and benefits are the majority of city budget increases, with a raise of 75 cents per hour (roughly 5 percent) for most personnel.
“We were looking at 50 cents per hour initially, but the cost of living is continuing to go up,” said Crombie. “We live in an inflationary time so that’s what the mayor and the council decided on.”
The tax levy is going up 6.14 percent, from $805,623 in 2021 to $855,097 in 2022. The $855,097 figure results in a mill rate of $9.95 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation, up 43 cents from the 2021 rate of 9.52 per $1,000. For the owner of a $100,000 home that means an increase for city taxes of $43, somewhat countered by the decrease of $88 in 2021.
American Relief Plan Act funds have not been allocated, although some of Fox Lake’s anticipated $150,000 share may be spent for new bathrooms at Claussen Park.
“That will make the park so much more usable,” said Crombie.
“We have a good mayor, a good council and good staff here which makes it all come together well,” said Crombie.
The budget hearing will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E. State St.