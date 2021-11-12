Fox Lake city budget complete Approval likely at Wednesday hearing

FOX LAKE – The city of Fox Lake is planning ahead with its nearly $2 million 2022 budget, with a modest increase in wages and benefits and a borrowing plan in place for street replacement and repairs.

“With the expansions and building going on now in Fox Lake, it is going to cost us a little bit more,” said Mayor Tom Bednarek. “But with the growth we’ve got, within a few years it’s going to pay for itself substantially. I’m happy with where we are with the budget. If we look at the other taxing entities our property tax will be going down even though the city levy is going up.”

He thanked staff for their hard work and diligence including Kelly Crombie, Dean Perlick, Crystal McCauley, Jenny Quirk and city department heads and staff.

“The biggest increase this year is the borrowing that will insure that significant road work and infrastructure maintenance will be done,” said City Administrator Kellie Crombie. “We’ll be chip sealing and mill and overlays on several streets next year including parts of Cordelia, Davis, Second, Wigwam, Forest, Seminary, Jensen and Rechek Circle.”