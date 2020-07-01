Fox Lake clerk retires after 39 years: Hollnagel, Quirk make transition

FOX LAKE – “She needs to be re-sharpened but she’s got a lot of life left.”
“I hope I’m that sharp when I get to be her age.”
The previous exchange was not referring to retiring Fox Lake Municipal Clerk Sue Hollnagel. It was she and and her replacement, Jenny Quirk, talking about a letter opener.
The battered relic was handed to Hollnagel by long-ago clerk Norma Schultz in 1981, and to Quirk on Tuesday morning.
It was Hollnagel’s last day on the job at City Hall, 248 E. State St.
The Fox Lake native, 67, describes her job as being like the Wizard of Oz — the person behind the curtain working furiously to make it all look easy.
It all began simply enough.
“I was working for the mayor at the time, Wayne Ruenger,” Hollnagel said. “He and his wife Sheila were running a little grocery store in town. The clerk at the time, Norma Schultz, was going to retire after about 40 years. (She had been at the job longer that I was alive – I was in my late 20s). Wayne asked me if I wanted the job and I said, ‘Sure.’”
Job responsibilities were quite similar to what they are today — although technology has had an impact.
“I provide lots of customer service,” Hollnagel said, still working even though it was her final day. “I help people out whenever they need it. I also get a lot of calls for Fox Lake, Illinois.”
The city has been conscious of the need to train the clerk’s replacement, and hired another native daughter, Jenny Quirk, to start preparing for the job in March.
It has been a baptism of fire, including one of the most contentious state elections in history, accompanied by the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This spring was the election from hell with all the deadlines changing and all the rules shifting from day to day,” Hollnagel said. “Jenny never really got to see what a regular election is supposed to look like.”
Nevertheless, Jenny is grateful.
“This is definitely the biggest challenge I’ve ever faced,” Quirk said. “It’s such a multi-faceted role. I had no idea to what extent it was until I started to walk in her shoes. There’s so much more here than anyone would ever realize. There are so many different pathways, and very few are the same. Sue knows the job, she knows responsibilities. She knows the expectations. She knows how to obtain the end results. She is so resourceful and she take s it to a higher level. What a challenge it’s going to be to fill those shoes?”
During her years at City Hall, Hollnagel has worked with five mayors and dozens of aldermen. Each has a different style and each has made a particular mark on the community.
The challenges have not been with city officials, but with the ever-changing rules of it all.
“At first, we just put things together and went, but with new legal requirements it’s a little more regimented,” Hollnagel said. “There’s no more flying by the seat of your pants. It’s all a public record, and that can be a challenge to maintain.”
Challenges that stand out in her mind include establishing a sewer and water treatment plan, setting up the south side Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district and facing a few upset citizens in the midst of it all.
Mayor Tom Bednarek, who worked with Hollnagel for 17 years as an alderman and 11 years as mayor, will be glad to see her wherever she appears.
“She has so much knowledge and we’re lucky that we can still call on her when we need help,” Bednarek said. “I did make her a promise: when I became mayor that I wasn’t going to call her at home all the time, and I broke that to tell her that we were going to pass the letter opener to Jenny this morning. Other than that I had done pretty well.”
City Administrator Dean Perlick, who has been at his job for the past three years, is grateful for her knowledge and experience.
“She’s a great resource to have, and has a tremendous knowledge of what has happened in the past and where the files and other information are located when we need them,” he said. “She also likes to work, and that has been a real pleasure for me. We’re lucky to have someone like Jenny to continue that strong work ethic.”
The Hollnagels are invested in the community and in 1988 Sue and her husband, “Buck,” moved from Mill Street to Chief Kuno Trail. They plan to spend time working in the flower garden, hanging out with friends and relatives, enjoying life on the lake and fishing for the occasional walleye dinner.
“I like to golf – although I’m not very good at it,” Hollnagel said. “I’ll also come back and help when Jenny needs me, so I’ll still be coming around.”
