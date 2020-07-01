Fox Lake clerk retires after 39 years: Hollnagel, Quirk make transition

The challenges have not been with city officials, but with the ever-changing rules of it all.

“At first, we just put things together and went, but with new legal requirements it’s a little more regimented,” Hollnagel said. “There’s no more flying by the seat of your pants. It’s all a public record, and that can be a challenge to maintain.”

Challenges that stand out in her mind include establishing a sewer and water treatment plan, setting up the south side Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district and facing a few upset citizens in the midst of it all.

Mayor Tom Bednarek, who worked with Hollnagel for 17 years as an alderman and 11 years as mayor, will be glad to see her wherever she appears.

“She has so much knowledge and we’re lucky that we can still call on her when we need help,” Bednarek said. “I did make her a promise: when I became mayor that I wasn’t going to call her at home all the time, and I broke that to tell her that we were going to pass the letter opener to Jenny this morning. Other than that I had done pretty well.”

City Administrator Dean Perlick, who has been at his job for the past three years, is grateful for her knowledge and experience.