FOX LAKE — The Fox Lake City Council approved a pair of long-term loans Wednesday night, with the proceeds to help city growth and infrastructure improvements.
The loans total nearly $1 million, and will finance the city’s share of the now-completed Trenton Street reconstruction project, and will provide economic incentive for the construction of Spring and Booth Street apartments and other Redevelopment Authority projects.
“Board of Commissioners of Public Lands State Trust Fund offers low-interest loans to municipalities, and the interest they earn is donated to school libraries,” said Fox Lake City Administrator Dean Perlick. “A lot of municipalities use it.”
A portion of the funds will cover the cost of sidewalk between the Kwik Trip Travel Mart and the new west side commercial center – a distance of about half a mile.
Apartment construction is a book-end to the ongoing west side commercial expansion in what Mayor Tom Bednarek calls “the biggest retail development ever in the city of Fox Lake.”
According to Bednarek, residential development is the next step to foster city expansion.
Completed projects include a LeRoy Meats store, a Dollar General store and a soon-to-be completed Subway restaurant.
In an earlier explanation of development incentives Perlick said, “Incentive is based on the amount of taxes that we’re going to receive. It’s not forgiven or anything. We’re using money that we wouldn’t have had anyway if that development were not there. The way it is now, we’ll get 18½ years of taxes that wouldn’t be there without the TIF district, not to mention the taxes generated after the TIF closes. It’s a classic case of spending money to make money. Hopefully this is the seed that grows more development in the future.”
Loans approved Wednesday include $150,000 for 10 years at an interest rate of 3.25 percent and $800,000 for 20 years at a rate of 3.75 percent.
Perlick estimates that the loans will be repaid long before they mature.
“We’re thinking that in five years or so it should be repaid,” he said.
Council action was repeated from last month, when the loans stood at 3.75 (now 3.25) and 4 (now 3.75) percent.
“We had to do it again to get the lower interest rate,” said Perlick.
A contract for $80,500 was approved with Neuman Pools to resurface the city pool and replace the pool heater.
The bid offers substantial savings from the projected cost, and will be defrayed by $20,000 raised through private contributions and a $10,000 donation ($5,000 each) from SSM Health Care and Waupun Memorial Hospital.
Budget negotiations continued as a committee of the whole after the council meeting was adjourned.
