Fox Lake expanding quickly: City investments leading to growth

The Dollar General store nearby also offers much in a community that hasn’t had a grocery store for years.

The city also initiated a “Downtown Business Support” program, awarding more than $44,000 in funding to complete needed repairs and to weather the challenges of COVID-19.

“You have to take care of things and that will hopefully allow downtown to take off,” said Bednarek. “We’re doing our best to become a destination for the 10,000 cars that pass through here every day. As the old commercial used to say, you’ve got one chance to make a good impression. That’s what these grants are helping us do.”

The west side Subway restaurant will not happen after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans. The company that was planning to build there sold its lot back to the city for $1.

Other signs are looking good.

“Most city populations are going down, but we have every indication of going up with new jobs and new housing,” said Perlick. “We added $4 million in valuation which allowed us to – without increasing taxes – provide more services.”