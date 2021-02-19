Fox Lake expanding quickly: City investments leading to growth

FOX LAKE – Fox Lake’s growth in recent years is becoming more and more evident to both residents and anyone passing through.
Mayor Tom Bednarek and City Administrator Dean Perlick recently shared their thoughts on city-driven initiatives, and the type of growth that hasn’t been seen in Fox Lake for generations.
“Our industrial park is full,” said Bednarek. “One of our major manufacturers is looking at expansion and the only thing that’s holding them back is finding help. G.O. Loop (geothermal heating and cooling) has one building up and they’re working on the second one. Sallie Tomato (sewing patterns and purse supplies) have their building up and will be in there very shortly.”
According to Perlick, Riverstone Machining is planning to double its size — 25,000 square feet at a cost of $3 million — within the next 18 months. R&B Electric has a foundation poured and will be building shortly.
Each industry is bringing employees to the area, filling the 24-unit Fox Crossing Apartments on Booth Street and another building nearby.
According to Perlick, there are five four-unit apartment buildings on Wells Street that are also of note. The value of the buildings is a minimum of $1.3 million, and they should be ready for occupancy by the middle of summer.
“We’re working on at least eight new homes,” said Bednarek. “The city is helping a little bit, but when you look at the rate of return for the city it’s a no-brainer.”
He said, “I don’t know how it is elsewhere around here, but when any house in the $100,000 to $250,000 rage comes available, it’s gone.”
The city utilizes Tax Incremental Financing, which defers taxes from area jurisdictions. TIF funds cover the costs of infrastructure, development incentives and other expenses, with those funds recovered through increases in the local tax base. The city had three designated TIF districts, but one has closed as it paid off all of its costs. Growth is taking place largely in the two remaining TIFs.
“Incentive is based on the amount of taxes that we’re going to receive,” Perlick said. “It’s not forgiven or anything. We’re using money that we wouldn’t have had anyway if that development were not there. The way it is now, we’ll get 18½ years of taxes that wouldn’t be there without the TIF district, not to mention the taxes generated after the TIF closes. It’s a classic case of spending money to make money. Hopefully this is the seed that grows more development in the future.”
Other successful TIF ventures include the LeRoy Meats store and deli, with the company’s deer and game processing operation across Highway 33/State Street. According to Bednarek the main facility will be expanded in summer or fall.
The Dollar General store nearby also offers much in a community that hasn’t had a grocery store for years.
The city also initiated a “Downtown Business Support” program, awarding more than $44,000 in funding to complete needed repairs and to weather the challenges of COVID-19.
“You have to take care of things and that will hopefully allow downtown to take off,” said Bednarek. “We’re doing our best to become a destination for the 10,000 cars that pass through here every day. As the old commercial used to say, you’ve got one chance to make a good impression. That’s what these grants are helping us do.”
The west side Subway restaurant will not happen after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans. The company that was planning to build there sold its lot back to the city for $1.
Other signs are looking good.
“Most city populations are going down, but we have every indication of going up with new jobs and new housing,” said Perlick. “We added $4 million in valuation which allowed us to – without increasing taxes – provide more services.”
“I’ve been in this area since 1948 because my dad had a farm on the edge of town, and I moved here in 1967,” said Bednarek. “It has been a retirement/bedroom community for so long, but it’s so nice to have people looking at it in a different way. Growth is coming. Sure it cost us some money up front, but the return is well worth it.”