 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fox Lake firefighters host car show: 19th annual event is Saturday
0 Comments
alert top story

Fox Lake firefighters host car show: 19th annual event is Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fox Lake Car Show002.jpg (copy)

Dustin Kreger of Pardeeville polishes the engine of his 1991 Mustang LC in Fox Lake on Saturday at the 18th annual Antique Car Show in 2019.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE

FOX LAKE – The Fox Lake Firefighter 19th annual Classic Car Show and Swap Meet will be held Saturday, in Fireman’s Park.

“Everyone is invited to interact with the firefighters, to see some great cars and to meet their owners,” said Fire Chief Aaron Paul. “Bring the whole family. We’ve got something for everyone!”

The gates will open at 9 a.m. for all vehicles from all years.

“This includes cars, trucks, motorcycles and anything else one can drive or trailer through the gate,” said Paul.

The entry fee is $10 for judged show vehicles and $5 for show only/non-judged vehicles. Awards include world-class trophies, dash plaques to the first 250 vehicles. Judging will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Spectators are admitted free of charge. Throughout the day 50/50 raffles will be held. Locally-sourced brats and burgers will be sold on-site, along with beer and other refreshments. (No carry-ins are allowed).

A Bag Tournament is planned in the lower parking lot staring at 11 a.m. An entry fee of $20 per team will be charged with a 50 percent payout.

For the kids there is a playground and the aquatic center is open nearby for those wishing to escape the heat.

Disc jockey Jeff Hall will provide music at the park. A band will round out the day with Madison County performing from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10, and food and beverages will continue to be sold.

Proceeds benefit the Fox Lake Fire Department, funding new equipment and gear purchases.

For additional information, contact the station at (920) 928-6115 or view the Fox Lake Fire Department page on Facebook.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC: Health care staff must vaccinate or be tested

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomlinson, Kyle Daniel
Obituaries

Tomlinson, Kyle Daniel

POYNETTE – Kyle Daniel Tomlinson, 37 of Poynette, WI was born on May 6, 1984, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI. He died on July 16, 20…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News