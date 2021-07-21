Fox Lake firefighters host car show: 19th annual event is Saturday

FOX LAKE – The Fox Lake Firefighter 19th annual Classic Car Show and Swap Meet will be held Saturday, in Fireman’s Park.

“Everyone is invited to interact with the firefighters, to see some great cars and to meet their owners,” said Fire Chief Aaron Paul. “Bring the whole family. We’ve got something for everyone!”

The gates will open at 9 a.m. for all vehicles from all years.

“This includes cars, trucks, motorcycles and anything else one can drive or trailer through the gate,” said Paul.

The entry fee is $10 for judged show vehicles and $5 for show only/non-judged vehicles. Awards include world-class trophies, dash plaques to the first 250 vehicles. Judging will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

Spectators are admitted free of charge. Throughout the day 50/50 raffles will be held. Locally-sourced brats and burgers will be sold on-site, along with beer and other refreshments. (No carry-ins are allowed).

A Bag Tournament is planned in the lower parking lot staring at 11 a.m. An entry fee of $20 per team will be charged with a 50 percent payout.