Fox Lake man accused of sexual assault

JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Fox Lake man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday facing a felony count of third degree sexual assault.
Randy Palmer could face a 10-year prison sentence if found guilty of the count. Palmer appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Palmer was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a condition that he not have any direct or indirect contact or communications with the victim, victim’s residence or the other resident at that residence.
According to the criminal complaint, Fox Lake Police responded to a check welfare call on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. When police arrived, a witness said that Palmer had ran out the back of the building with a knife. The witness told police, that Palmer was upset because people were talking about Palmer allegedly sexually assaulting a victim the night before.
Police left and searched for Palmer in Fox Lake. According to the complaint, they were informed by a phone call that Palmer had returned to the apartment complex. Police spoke to Palmer and took him into custody. A Randolph Police officer waited with Palmer while the Fox Lake officer returned to the apartment to speak to the witnesses. During this time, the victim contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and reported the sexual assault.
The witness said Palmer had sexually assaulted her the night before between 10 p.m. and midnight while she was watching him play a video game. The woman said she attempted to get away from Palmer. The assault lasted between 15 and 20 minutes and then Palmer went back to playing video games.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 24.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.