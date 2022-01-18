Fox Lake man accused of sexual assault

Authorities say child trafficking networks have increased their presence on social media, where unsuspecting children are often lured into exploitation.

JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Fox Lake man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday facing a felony count of third degree sexual assault.

Randy Palmer could face a 10-year prison sentence if found guilty of the count. Palmer appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Palmer was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a condition that he not have any direct or indirect contact or communications with the victim, victim’s residence or the other resident at that residence.

According to the criminal complaint, Fox Lake Police responded to a check welfare call on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. When police arrived, a witness said that Palmer had ran out the back of the building with a knife. The witness told police, that Palmer was upset because people were talking about Palmer allegedly sexually assaulting a victim the night before.

Police left and searched for Palmer in Fox Lake. According to the complaint, they were informed by a phone call that Palmer had returned to the apartment complex. Police spoke to Palmer and took him into custody. A Randolph Police officer waited with Palmer while the Fox Lake officer returned to the apartment to speak to the witnesses. During this time, the victim contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and reported the sexual assault.