 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fox Lake man sentenced for Nebraska hunting violation
0 comments

Fox Lake man sentenced for Nebraska hunting violation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. — Men from Missouri and Wisconsin are the latest to be sentenced in a federal probe of illegal hunting connected to a Broken Bow outfitting business.

Jacob Wideman, 32, of Pevely, Missouri, and Duane Mulvaine, 40, of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, were sentenced last week in Omaha’s federal court, federal prosecutors for Nebraska said.

Wideman received a year of probation and was ordered to pay $10,000 in fines and restitution for shooting a trophy-sized mule deer with a firearm during archery season in October 2017, with the help of Hidden Hills Outfitters’s owner. Prosecutors said Wideman then took the animal’s skull, antlers and hide, but abandoned the carcass.

Mulvaine was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay $95,000 in fines and restitution for six violations carried out between 2012 and 2017, including hunting over bait, from a public roadway, at night or without a permit, and hunting with prohibited weapons.

To date, at least 30 defendants have pleaded guilty and been ordered to pay more than $353,000 in fines and restitution as part of the investigation into violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills.

In July, Hidden Hills and its owner, 30-year-old Jacob Hueftle, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act involving the illegal transport, purchase and sale of wildlife. Both are set to be sentenced in October.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WILL Lawsuit to Void Evers' Mask Mandate & Emergency Order

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News